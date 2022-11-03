Read full article on original website
North Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea as US Warns ‘End of Regime'
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South Korea’s military detected the two launches...
Washington Examiner
North Korean nuclear attack would end Kim regime, US and South Korea affirm
North Korea's use of a nuclear weapon "will" result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, the United States and South Korea warned in a joint statement from the defense leaders of the allied nations. Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup met with Secretary of Defense...
NASDAQ
North Korea says U.S.-South Korea drills 'can no longer be tolerated'
North Korea on Tuesday again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt joint military exercises, saying such "rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," while the White House said concern remains high about the potential for a North Korean nuclear test. Recasts with new North Korea warning...
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
Kearney Hub
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, possible ICBM
North Korea again launched multiple missile on Thursday morning, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), sparking evacuation alerts in Japan and strong condemnation from Tokyo and Seoul. The latest launches came a day after the North fired at least 23 missiles, the most in a single day, including one that landed off South Korea's coast for the first time.
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'
A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly destroys Russian tank at close range
Drone footage shows a Ukrainian soldier emerging from a hiding place to fire a rocket at a Russian tank, prompting an explosion. A T-80 tank drives along a muddy track before a soldier comes out from trees on the left, firing a missile from a close distance, which sends debris flying and smoke billowing into the air.
americanmilitarynews.com
China warns reported US plan for B-52 bombers in Australia could ‘trigger arms race’
The U.S. is reportedly planning to deploy as many as six nuclear-capable B-52 bomber planes to the north tip of Australia, a move that China declared to be a serious provocation in one of the world’s most sensitive regions. Plans are underway for the U.S. to build new facilities...
Defense One
Not Even State Media Believes Kremlin Claims that a Russia-Only Internet Is Ready to Go
Russian officials say they have finally figured out how to take their country off the internet, but even Kremlin-backed media acknowledges that might not quite be true. “The Russian segment of the Internet has proven its ability to work steadily in the event of its complete disconnection from the World Wide Web,” the Russian news site CNews.ru reported last week, noting tests of the RuNet network conducted in August. But its article also acknowledged that some RuNet sites still rely on “foreign software libraries.”
Saudi Arabia sounds alarms of imminent Iranian attack within kingdom: Report
Saudi Arabia has reportedly shown U.S. officials intelligence indicating that Iran could carry out attacks within the kingdom as Iran scrambles to contain the civil unrest that has shaken the country since earlier this year.
Ukraine on alert for further attacks as former Nato commander urges West to prepare for war
Kyiv was on alert for further Russian air strikes on Tuesday, as air raid sirens sounded a day after missile attacks across Ukraine left 19 people dead and more than 100 injured.Attacks continued on Tuesday with Lviv in western Ukraine hit, leaving parts of the city without electricity. There was also an attack on a thermal power plant as Russian strikes seemed to target key infrastructure targets.Early morning strikes on Tuesday killed at least one person in Zaporizhzhia.Volodymyr Zelensky was set to use an appearance before an emergency digital meeting of G7 leaders to ask allies to urgently...
NASDAQ
South Korea scrambles jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes north of border amid tensions
SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday. The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, drawn to up 20 kilometres (12 miles)...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
AOL Corp
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea says
North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korean officials said on Friday. The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests by the isolated nation, which Seoul sees as intimidation and a prelude to a potential invasion attempt. It also came as South...
N. Korea ICBM launch appears to have failed, Seoul says
North Korea unsuccessfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during a new salvo of launches Thursday, the South Korean military said, with Washington urging all nations to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang. Washington confirmed information provided by the South Korean military, which said it had detected the launch of the long-range ballistic missile at around 7:40 am (2240 GMT Wednesday) in the Sunan area of Pyongyang.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv
UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
Russian commanders ‘fleeing Kherson and leaving behind ill-equipped troops’
Russian commanders in Kherson are likely fleeing and leaving ill-equipped and “demoralised” troops to face Ukrainian assaults, Western officials have said. Officials said that while more of Vladimir Putin’s troops were arriving in an apparent attempt to shore up their defensive positions in the key city, many were recently mobilised reservists who were often “woefully equipped and prepared”.“In Kherson, it is likely that most echelons of command have now withdrawn across the river leaving demoralised and leaderless men to face Ukrainian assaults. At least some reservists are arriving in theatre without weapons,” one official said.They added that the Russians were...
Russian Forces Follow the Nazi Playbook in Evacuation of Occupied Kherson
With Russian forces evacuating the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, local media on Thursday reported that Kremlin troops had blown up communications towers and abandoned checkpoints in the area before retreating.Images shared on social media show what appears to be the twisted remains of destroyed towers in the partially-occupied Kherson Oblast on the western side of the Dnipro River.Online observers have likened the alleged tactics of destroying civilian infrastructure as enemy forces approach to the infamous “Nero Decree” issued by Adolf Hitler in March 1945. The order—named after the Roman emperor who ruled during the Great Fire of Rome in...
