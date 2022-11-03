ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

North Korean nuclear attack would end Kim regime, US and South Korea affirm

North Korea's use of a nuclear weapon "will" result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, the United States and South Korea warned in a joint statement from the defense leaders of the allied nations. Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup met with Secretary of Defense...
NASDAQ

North Korea says U.S.-South Korea drills 'can no longer be tolerated'

North Korea on Tuesday again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt joint military exercises, saying such "rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," while the White House said concern remains high about the potential for a North Korean nuclear test. Recasts with new North Korea warning...
CBS News

N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
Kearney Hub

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, possible ICBM

North Korea again launched multiple missile on Thursday morning, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), sparking evacuation alerts in Japan and strong condemnation from Tokyo and Seoul. The latest launches came a day after the North fired at least 23 missiles, the most in a single day, including one that landed off South Korea's coast for the first time.
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
Defense One

Not Even State Media Believes Kremlin Claims that a Russia-Only Internet Is Ready to Go

Russian officials say they have finally figured out how to take their country off the internet, but even Kremlin-backed media acknowledges that might not quite be true. “The Russian segment of the Internet has proven its ability to work steadily in the event of its complete disconnection from the World Wide Web,” the Russian news site CNews.ru reported last week, noting tests of the RuNet network conducted in August. But its article also acknowledged that some RuNet sites still rely on “foreign software libraries.”
The Independent

Ukraine on alert for further attacks as former Nato commander urges West to prepare for war

Kyiv was on alert for further Russian air strikes on Tuesday, as air raid sirens sounded a day after missile attacks across Ukraine left 19 people dead and more than 100 injured.Attacks continued on Tuesday with Lviv in western Ukraine hit, leaving parts of the city without electricity. There was also an attack on a thermal power plant as Russian strikes seemed to target key infrastructure targets.Early morning strikes on Tuesday killed at least one person in Zaporizhzhia.Volodymyr Zelensky was set to use an appearance before an emergency digital meeting of G7 leaders to ask allies to urgently...
AFP

N. Korea ICBM launch appears to have failed, Seoul says

North Korea unsuccessfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during a new salvo of launches Thursday, the South Korean military said, with Washington urging all nations to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang. Washington confirmed information provided by the South Korean military, which said it had detected the launch of the long-range ballistic missile at around 7:40 am (2240 GMT Wednesday) in the Sunan area of Pyongyang.
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv

UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
The Independent

Russian commanders ‘fleeing Kherson and leaving behind ill-equipped troops’

Russian commanders in Kherson are likely fleeing and leaving ill-equipped and “demoralised” troops to face Ukrainian assaults, Western officials have said. Officials said that while more of Vladimir Putin’s troops were arriving in an apparent attempt to shore up their defensive positions in the key city, many were recently mobilised reservists who were often “woefully equipped and prepared”.“In Kherson, it is likely that most echelons of command have now withdrawn across the river leaving demoralised and leaderless men to face Ukrainian assaults. At least some reservists are arriving in theatre without weapons,” one official said.They added that the Russians were...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Forces Follow the Nazi Playbook in Evacuation of Occupied Kherson

With Russian forces evacuating the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, local media on Thursday reported that Kremlin troops had blown up communications towers and abandoned checkpoints in the area before retreating.Images shared on social media show what appears to be the twisted remains of destroyed towers in the partially-occupied Kherson Oblast on the western side of the Dnipro River.Online observers have likened the alleged tactics of destroying civilian infrastructure as enemy forces approach to the infamous “Nero Decree” issued by Adolf Hitler in March 1945. The order—named after the Roman emperor who ruled during the Great Fire of Rome in...

