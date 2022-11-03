Read full article on original website
Related
wallstreetwindow.com
Silver Closes Above $21.00 An Ounce For Green Signal To Metals Bulls – Mike Swanson
Yesterday, the price of silver closed above $21.00 an ounce and gold also had a big rally day. Both of these daily boosts are coming after Friday’s big rally too. It’s a rally developing across the board in commodities and commodity related stocks. Take a look at the silver chart.
wallstreetwindow.com
Will The US Fed Put A Damper On Santa Claus Rally? – Sprott PM Projections – Chris Vermeulen
Sign up for my free trading newsletter, so you don’t miss the next opportunity!. Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.
wallstreetwindow.com
Why Central Banks Are Hoarding Gold at Record Rates, What’s Behind the Massive Purchases: WGC Chair – Source – Stansberry Research
“Central banks around the world are nervous,” about the U.S. dollars they have in central bank reserves, says Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. “Gold is the constant store of value, it’s always provided that for society and it will always provide that for society,” he tells our Daniela Cambone. “A healthy apolitical alternative is gold,” and cannot be weaponized by future governments as we may be seeing today with the U.S. dollar, Smallwood continues. The ultimate goal for gold is to improve the “accessibility, transparency and trust behind it,” through digital means, he concludes.
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
wallstreetwindow.com
Yield Inversions Guarantee Recessions–or Do They? – Charles Hugh Smith
What’s different now? Quite a few fundamentals are consequentially different. The closest thing to a guarantee in finance is the truism that recessions always follow Treasury bond yield inversions, where short-term bond yields exceed longer-duration bond yields. Does history alone guarantee the same result this time? The consensus is...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Era of All-Powerful Central Banks Is Over – Charles Hugh Smith
Central bank gaming of Finance is the source of instability. The era of all-powerful central banks is over for a simple reason: they failed: they failed their citizens, their nations, and they failed the world. Their policies have pushed wealth and income inequality to extremes that have destabilized the planet’s social, political, economic and environmental spheres.
wallstreetwindow.com
Musk-Owned Twitter Sued for Violating CA and Federal Law With Mass Layoffs – Jake Johnson
Just a week after completing his takeover of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk was hit with a class-action lawsuit Thursday over his attempt to fire roughly half of the social media company’s employees—a move that workers say violates California and federal laws requiring at least 60 days of notice for mass layoffs.
Comments / 0