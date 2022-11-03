ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Central Banks Are Hoarding Gold at Record Rates, What’s Behind the Massive Purchases: WGC Chair – Source – Stansberry Research

“Central banks around the world are nervous,” about the U.S. dollars they have in central bank reserves, says Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. “Gold is the constant store of value, it’s always provided that for society and it will always provide that for society,” he tells our Daniela Cambone. “A healthy apolitical alternative is gold,” and cannot be weaponized by future governments as we may be seeing today with the U.S. dollar, Smallwood continues. The ultimate goal for gold is to improve the “accessibility, transparency and trust behind it,” through digital means, he concludes.
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
Yield Inversions Guarantee Recessions–or Do They? – Charles Hugh Smith

What’s different now? Quite a few fundamentals are consequentially different. The closest thing to a guarantee in finance is the truism that recessions always follow Treasury bond yield inversions, where short-term bond yields exceed longer-duration bond yields. Does history alone guarantee the same result this time? The consensus is...
The Era of All-Powerful Central Banks Is Over – Charles Hugh Smith

Central bank gaming of Finance is the source of instability. The era of all-powerful central banks is over for a simple reason: they failed: they failed their citizens, their nations, and they failed the world. Their policies have pushed wealth and income inequality to extremes that have destabilized the planet’s social, political, economic and environmental spheres.

