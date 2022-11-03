ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Jennifer Lawrence had commitment anxiety before getting married

Jennifer Lawrence is "so happy" she didn't "freak out" and cancel her wedding. The 'Causeway' actress married art dealer Cooke Maroney - the father of her nine-month-old son Cy - in 2019 but she admitted she was hesitant about settling down and realised later she was experiencing commitment anxiety. She...
Yakima Herald Republic

Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift. The singer and actress, 30, said she has a tiny group of pals as she never felt she fitted in with “cool” people. She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that...
Yakima Herald Republic

Selena Gomez threw wedding-themed 30th birthday party

Selena Gomez threw herself a lavish wedding-themed 30th birthday. The singer/actress organised the event to make the milestone back in July and she decided on a wedding theme for the bash at her home in Malibu, California to make up for the fact she's still single even though she thought she would have been married by 25 - even wearing a pink bridal-style gown.
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy