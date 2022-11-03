ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Nov. 5, 2022; jackpot at $1.6 billion

The Powerball jackpot sits at $1.6 billion and comes with a cash option of $782.4 million. Do you have a winning Powerball ticket?. If someone does win Saturday night’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy