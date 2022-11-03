ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Bob Talley

Bob Talley, 73, of Emerson, formerly of Chandler, OK, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his beloved country home, after a long and hard fought battle with melanoma. Bob was born on December 23, 1948, in Harlan, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Owen and Magdalene Elizabeth (Thraen) Talley; and stepdaughter, Carrie Lackey.
EMERSON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1

South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

Runaway Texarkana teen found

TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
TEXARKANA, TX
myarklamiss.com

Magnolia church building burnt and used for training

MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

Texas high school district championship scenarios: Week 11

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – In the final week of the UIL regular season we end the district title chase around the ArkLaTex. Whitehouse: Clinch outright district title with win over Marshall and Texas High loss to Pine Tree. Share district title with win over Marshall and Texas High win against Pine Tree.
TEXARKANA, TX
High School Football PRO

Lonoke, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LONOKE, AR
ktalnews.com

Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma

Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
dequeenbee.com

Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
dallasexpress.com

VIDEO: Tornadoes Damage Cities of Boston and Paris in Texas

A self-identified storm chaser reported a tornado as heading toward the Northeastern Texas city of Boston from Naples around 7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service stated that this is a particularly dangerous situation and to take shelter immediately. Another storm chaser on Twitter posted a photo of the tornado heading...
NEW BOSTON, TX
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 numbers change little on Thursday

The number of COVID-19 cases rose by one each in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,387. Total Active Cases: 9, up one since...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Main Street Texarkana will Host 38th Annual Christmas Parade

Texarkana, AR/TX – Applications are now being accepted for entry into the 38th Annual Texarkana Christmas Parade hosted by Main Street Texarkana. The 2022 Christmas Parade will be held Monday, December 5th at 7:00 pm in downtown Texarkana. This year’s theme is “All Aboard the T-Town Express” celebrating all things trains!
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

No new COVID-19 cases in Columbia County

The number of COVID-19 cases remained steady in Columbia County on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county South Arkansas area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,395. Total Active Cases: 9, no change since Friday. Total Recovered...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. UPDATE: On Nov. 3, at 9:40 a.m., the teen was located and is safe. On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at...
TEXARKANA, TX

