NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem

The Los Angeles Lakers were enjoying a brief period of optimism after winning consecutive games following 5 losses to start the season. The Lakers had struggled mightily to start the season with three-point shooting and defense being a problem for the team but seemed to find a good balance in their 2 wins. Russell Westbrook going to the bench also helped, but despite his mini-resurgence, they couldn't make it 3 in a row on Friday night.
Bradley Beal dishes on Sixers' rising star Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey is emerging as one of the NBA's brighter young guards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has noticed. "He's confident, he's running his team, he's playing like an All-Star. He's super-talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier," Beal said, per Ky Carlin of USA Today.
Julius Randle's reaction to Knicks’ big blown lead cause for concern?

The Julius Randle Experience is not getting any better this season for fans of the New York Knicks. Randle and the Knicks had a brutal loss at home to the rival Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. After leading by as many as 23 points during the first half, the Knicks melted down completely, getting outscored 32-10 in the third quarter and eventually losing to the Hawks 112-99.
Report: Obi Toppin had heated argument with Knicks assistant

Third-year New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin apparently got into it this week with one of the team’s first-year assistant coaches. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Toppin had a heated argument with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bondy notes though that the two smoothed it over after the game, which the Knicks won 106-104.
Celtics set a franchise record in 133-118 win over Knicks

The Celtics were on fire offensively Saturday night in New York and hit on 27 3-pointers to set a new franchise record on their way to a 113-118 win. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum connected on six 3-pointers each and finished with 30 and 26 points respectively to pace the Celtics.
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine isn't really on full throttle. He's yet to hit his straps to 100% after undergoing surgery in his left knee during the offseason. LaVine admitted as much after the team's 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday, which was the fourth straight game. While this comes across as good news, his honest truth about his health does serve as a bit of a dampener to some.
Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”

Enes Kanter Freedom slammed the NBA and the league's commissioner Adam Silver for their "double standards" after the suspension of Kyrie Irving following his tweet that promoted an antisemitic documentary. The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay and the guard also faced backlash from the Anti-Defamation...
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”

The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car

Dejounte Murray has had a terrific start to the 2022-23 NBA season, going off for the Atlanta Hawks, dominating rivals on a daily basis, and becoming one of the best stories of the young campaign. With players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell playing at a great level, it's easy to overlook Murray, but he's definitely balling out there.
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Listed as Questionable

That’s because guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both listed as questionable on the official injury report, released Thursday. Mitchell has a sprained left ankle, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, suffered in Wednesday’s overtime win over the Celtics. Meanwhile, Garland has a knee issue that could potentially...

