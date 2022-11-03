Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
LeBron James will soon be 38 years old. He is currently in the 20th NBA season of his career and is still one of the best players in the league. While he may be showing subtle signs of decline, he's yet to show any major decline. James is on track...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
Yardbarker
The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."
Kyrie Irving has recently been under fire from the media and fans alike, as he posted a Tweet featuring the link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which had a lot of anti-Semitic messaging and offensive content. It was previously reported that Kyrie Irving would...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?
The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
Yardbarker
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem
The Los Angeles Lakers were enjoying a brief period of optimism after winning consecutive games following 5 losses to start the season. The Lakers had struggled mightily to start the season with three-point shooting and defense being a problem for the team but seemed to find a good balance in their 2 wins. Russell Westbrook going to the bench also helped, but despite his mini-resurgence, they couldn't make it 3 in a row on Friday night.
Yardbarker
Bradley Beal dishes on Sixers' rising star Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey is emerging as one of the NBA's brighter young guards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has noticed. "He's confident, he's running his team, he's playing like an All-Star. He's super-talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier," Beal said, per Ky Carlin of USA Today.
Yardbarker
Julius Randle's reaction to Knicks’ big blown lead cause for concern?
The Julius Randle Experience is not getting any better this season for fans of the New York Knicks. Randle and the Knicks had a brutal loss at home to the rival Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. After leading by as many as 23 points during the first half, the Knicks melted down completely, getting outscored 32-10 in the third quarter and eventually losing to the Hawks 112-99.
Yardbarker
Report: Obi Toppin had heated argument with Knicks assistant
Third-year New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin apparently got into it this week with one of the team’s first-year assistant coaches. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Toppin had a heated argument with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bondy notes though that the two smoothed it over after the game, which the Knicks won 106-104.
Yardbarker
Celtics set a franchise record in 133-118 win over Knicks
The Celtics were on fire offensively Saturday night in New York and hit on 27 3-pointers to set a new franchise record on their way to a 113-118 win. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum connected on six 3-pointers each and finished with 30 and 26 points respectively to pace the Celtics.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
One of the major news that did the rounds during the offseason was when Blake Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics. Now, it's his pay cut that makes headlines. Griffin took the biggest pay cut in league history from last season to this year, joining the likes...
Yardbarker
Zion Williamson Throws Down A Ridiculous Dunk In Warriors-Pelicans Game
It's good to see Williamson back healthy (he missed the entire 2021-22 season), because he is one of the most exciting players in the league. The former Duke superstar finished his night with 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes of playing time. He is...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's
Ben Gordon was a very talented NBA player, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. Recently, the former UConn star has been in the news for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gordon was arrested at...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine isn't really on full throttle. He's yet to hit his straps to 100% after undergoing surgery in his left knee during the offseason. LaVine admitted as much after the team's 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday, which was the fourth straight game. While this comes across as good news, his honest truth about his health does serve as a bit of a dampener to some.
Yardbarker
Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”
Enes Kanter Freedom slammed the NBA and the league's commissioner Adam Silver for their "double standards" after the suspension of Kyrie Irving following his tweet that promoted an antisemitic documentary. The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay and the guard also faced backlash from the Anti-Defamation...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.
Yardbarker
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car
Dejounte Murray has had a terrific start to the 2022-23 NBA season, going off for the Atlanta Hawks, dominating rivals on a daily basis, and becoming one of the best stories of the young campaign. With players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell playing at a great level, it's easy to overlook Murray, but he's definitely balling out there.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Listed as Questionable
That’s because guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both listed as questionable on the official injury report, released Thursday. Mitchell has a sprained left ankle, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, suffered in Wednesday’s overtime win over the Celtics. Meanwhile, Garland has a knee issue that could potentially...
Comments / 0