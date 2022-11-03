Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
KU Thursday Walkthrough: Oklahoma State Week
Listening in to the key things Lance Leipold said ahead of KU's game vs. Oklahoma State.
No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
Three things we learned from the Kansas Jayhawks versus the Pittsburgh State Gorillas
It may have only been an exhibition, but we still learned a lot about this team last night.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Takeaways from a wild Thursday include Clay Center, KC Piper, and Olathe Northwest
Five takeaways from a wild Thursday night of Round of 16 contests. The other R16 games will occur Friday. Class 6A Olathe Northwest and Class 4A KC Piper both defeated ranked teams. SIK’s Bethany Bowman also has video interviews posted from 6A Olathe West’s victory Thursday. Check out more this...
Ridgerunners win 41-20; Crawford sets Class 5A record
GROVE, Okla. – Grove exploded in the third quarter, at the feet of senior phenom Emmanuel Crawford, to score 14 points and defeat Bishop Kelley 41-20. The Grove crowd erupted in a standing ovation for Crawford when it was announced midway through the third quarter that Class 5A had a new rushing leader in Crawford. […]
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
KMBC.com
What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
One killed in fiery crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for tips as they investigate a fiery crash that killed one person.
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
KTUL
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
kmuw.org
An election for Kansas State Board of Education is the biggest race you don't know about
It’s hard to find an issue that has divided people the way education has over the last few years – fights over COVID-protocols in schools pitted parents against each other and school administrators. Those conflicts reached a fever pitch when debates began over how race and LGBTQ issues...
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ visits Topeka in road trip across America
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Duane Chapman, also known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” made a pit-stop in Topeka on Friday morning. Chapman posted to Facebook while he was having breakfast at the Cracker Barrel in Topeka. He is currently on a cross-country road trip from Colorado to Florida with his wife Francie and his dog Duke, […]
KOCO
Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence
EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
De Soto residents 'cautiously optimistic' for Panasonic EV battery plant
Locals noticed changes before the Wednesday morning groundbreaking. Most notably, a new stoplight in town.
