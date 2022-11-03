ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Justin Verlander sets dubious World Series record

Justin Verlander had a 1-0 lead before he ever took the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. One hitter into his outing, that lead was gone and Verlander had made history — though not of the good kind.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Astros OF Chas McCormick’s all-time catch to help save Justin Verlander’s first World Series win goes viral

The Houston Astros escaped with a 3-2 win in Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and they are now just now a victory away from taking home another big league crown. It could have gone in the opposite direction, though, if it weren’t for this insane outfield work in the bottom of the ninth inning by Chas McCormick, who not only saved the day for the Astros but also helped secure the first win in a World Series game.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros lose key player for rest of World Series

The Houston Astros hope it will not matter much, but they will be without a key player for the remainder of the World Series. The Astros confirmed Saturday that first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been removed from the playoff roster, meaning he cannot return for the remainder of the series. Gurriel suffered a knee injury in a rundown late in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA -- — Justin Verlander beamed like a first-time big leaguer, and the Houston Astros feted the 244-game winner like a baby-faced rookie. “They put me in the cart and rolled me in the shower and just doused me with all sorts of stuff," he said. "And it was one of the best feelings in my career.”
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker had prescient quote about Justin Verlander before Game 5

Dusty Baker’s quote about Justin Verlander prior to Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night sure turned out to be prescient. The Houston Astros manager said that Verlander would not have strict limitations for the critical start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Baker expressed confidence in Verlander and the ace’s ability to escape trouble.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence

Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Xander Bogaerts could fetch this multi-year deal in free agency

If the Red Sox want to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston, they'll have to pay up -- and now we have a better idea of his price tag. The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote a column Thursday ranking the top 30 pending free agents in Major League Baseball with an "outside expert's pay prediction" for each player. Bogaerts ranked sixth on Heyman's list, with a projected contract of eight years and $225 million.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022

The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

