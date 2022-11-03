ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vucommodores.com

Dores Battle Memphis to Open Season

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. RV/NR – MEMPHIS TIGERS (0-0, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt opens the fourth season of the Jerry Stackhouse era with a home test versus Memphis on opening night. The Commodores return three starters (Jordan Wright, Quentin Millora-Brown and Myles Stute) and two other student-athletes who...
NASHVILLE, TN
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: Bears claw Trojans in football playoffs

The football season ended Friday night for the Northpoint Christian School Trojans, as Davidson Academy of Nashville returned to Southaven and claimed a 29-14 TSSAA Division II-AA first round victory. The Bears had defeated the Trojans in early October 49-20 in a regular season contest, but had to return to...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Nine area players named Mister Football semifinalists

MEMPHIS – With the playoffs set to kick off on Friday, a number of Memphis area players named Mister Football semifinalists. In Division two, Lausanne quarterback and Ohio State commit Brock Glenn has made the list along with Briarcrest and TCU bound Max Carroll. In Class A, MASE star running back Kumaro Brown is a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘The Rock’ returns to WMC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Thursday sports: Who’s in and who’s not for the football playoffs?

Southaven, DeSoto Central, and Lewisburg have extended their seasons by at least one game after Thursday’s prep football regular season ended. Hernando’s victory over Olive Branch was not enough for Hernando to reach the postseason, while losses by Olive Branch, Center Hill and Lake Cormorant ended their respective football campaigns.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Taylor Swift broke records with her recent release of Midnights, and while that’s all well and good and newsworthy, there’s a very, very under-reported aspect of this singer’s reach. It’s a theory that has gone unappreciated, undocumented, and unfounded. The theory goes: Taylor Swift’s release of Midnight is within six degrees of the Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend. It’s a theory that goes over many a head, so please direct your attention to the following examples.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge

Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis family gets help after tragic loss of loved one

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is still mourning over the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas almost a month ago. With the Hampton family dealing with such a tragic loss, playmaker Tiffany Franklin wanted to help. “Her name is Christle Hampton and she recently, October 8th […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Storm to bring rain across area early Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms are expected to move into the News Channel 3 viewing area just after midnight Saturday, and could bring an inch or more of rain. Weather Expert Jim Jaggers said the heaviest line of rain will move east across the Mississippi River about 3 a.m. By the time it moves out of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy