UCF's Offense on Fire vs Memphis
UCF’s offense shows explosiveness during the first half against Memphis.
CBS Sports
Watch Memphis vs. UCF: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the Memphis Tigers are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the UCF Knights at 3:30 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Saturday. The Tigers have some work to do to even out the 1-5 series between these two since September of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.
vucommodores.com
Dores Battle Memphis to Open Season
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. RV/NR – MEMPHIS TIGERS (0-0, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt opens the fourth season of the Jerry Stackhouse era with a home test versus Memphis on opening night. The Commodores return three starters (Jordan Wright, Quentin Millora-Brown and Myles Stute) and two other student-athletes who...
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: Bears claw Trojans in football playoffs
The football season ended Friday night for the Northpoint Christian School Trojans, as Davidson Academy of Nashville returned to Southaven and claimed a 29-14 TSSAA Division II-AA first round victory. The Bears had defeated the Trojans in early October 49-20 in a regular season contest, but had to return to...
Nine area players named Mister Football semifinalists
MEMPHIS – With the playoffs set to kick off on Friday, a number of Memphis area players named Mister Football semifinalists. In Division two, Lausanne quarterback and Ohio State commit Brock Glenn has made the list along with Briarcrest and TCU bound Max Carroll. In Class A, MASE star running back Kumaro Brown is a […]
actionnews5.com
‘The Rock’ returns to WMC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
desotocountynews.com
Thursday sports: Who’s in and who’s not for the football playoffs?
Southaven, DeSoto Central, and Lewisburg have extended their seasons by at least one game after Thursday’s prep football regular season ended. Hernando’s victory over Olive Branch was not enough for Hernando to reach the postseason, while losses by Olive Branch, Center Hill and Lake Cormorant ended their respective football campaigns.
The highest-rated beer in Tennessee is from Memphis
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Tennessee from BeerAdvocate.
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
Taylor Swift broke records with her recent release of Midnights, and while that’s all well and good and newsworthy, there’s a very, very under-reported aspect of this singer’s reach. It’s a theory that has gone unappreciated, undocumented, and unfounded. The theory goes: Taylor Swift’s release of Midnight is within six degrees of the Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend. It’s a theory that goes over many a head, so please direct your attention to the following examples.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
localmemphis.com
Massive stand-still traffic starting at I-240W between Perkins and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on I-240 is shut down, with heavy traffic at I-240 westbound between Perkins and Getwell after a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. There is stand still traffic on both I-240 and Hwy 385, which stretches all the way back to Walnut Grove on...
FOX13 announces Andrew Humphrey as new Chief Meteorologist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has named Andrew Humphrey Chief Meteorologist of Severe Weather Center 13. “Our community is extraordinarily fortunate. They are about to be served with lifesaving weather information by one of the best scientists in the business,” said FOX13 News Director Randy Wardell. Before joining FOX13,...
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge
Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
West Memphis family gets help after tragic loss of loved one
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is still mourning over the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas almost a month ago. With the Hampton family dealing with such a tragic loss, playmaker Tiffany Franklin wanted to help. “Her name is Christle Hampton and she recently, October 8th […]
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
Storm to bring rain across area early Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms are expected to move into the News Channel 3 viewing area just after midnight Saturday, and could bring an inch or more of rain. Weather Expert Jim Jaggers said the heaviest line of rain will move east across the Mississippi River about 3 a.m. By the time it moves out of […]
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
