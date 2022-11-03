Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup
Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
How to Watch Indiana's Matchup With Penn State on Saturday
Indiana football (3-5) hosts No. 15 Penn State (6-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
Coach TV: Tom Allen's postgame press conference following Indiana's loss to Penn State
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say following the Hoosiers' 45-14 loss against No. 15 Penn State.
How To Watch Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Live in 2022
In college basketball, there are few rivalries as intense as those between the Hoosiers and the Boilermakers. With the Indiana
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Hockey Earns First Ever Win Over No. 1 Ranked Opponent
Penn State fans are focused on football this weekend, but the men’s hockey team made sure they gave them something to pay attention to. Beating the No. 1 team in the country, for the first time in program history, will get that done. No. 13 Penn State dominated No....
insidethehall.com
Five takeaways from Indiana’s exhibition win against Saint Francis
Indiana cruised to another exhibition victory on Thursday at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers struggled defensively in the opening minutes, but easily prevailed 104-59 against Saint Francis. Here are five takeaways from the exhibition win against the Cougars:. Trayce Jackson-Davis is back. Indiana was without Jackson-Davis in Saturday’s exhibition against Marian....
The Lions Above: A trio of Nittany Lions soar above Beaver Stadium
STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) — In 1918, in the final weeks of World War I more than 60 military planes flew over game one of the World Series. That show of military strength was the first of long line of military solutes during American sporting events, and Saturday with Ohio State in town a trio […]
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball vs. St. Francis — live blog and discussion thread (2nd Half)
The Daily Hoosier will be live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for IU basketball’s second exhibition against St. Francis. Check back for updates beginning at around 5:45 p.m. Eastern, and use the below discussion thread for both pre-game and during the contest. The game tips at 7 p.m. Eastern...
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU and current Archie Miller assistant Kenny Johnson hit with NCAA sanctions
The Louisville men’s basketball program avoided major NCAA penalties for its role in both the 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college recruiting under former coach Rick Pitino, and for additional violations that occurred under his successor Chris Mack. But former IU assistant coach Kenny Johnson, and by extension...
Indiana cruises over Saint Francis in exhibition
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana appears ready for the regular season after a 104-59 exhibition win over Saint Francis at Assembly Hall on Thursday. Leading the Hoosiers was senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored a team-high 19 points on Thursday. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino also impressed the Assembly Hall crowd with 15 points, including a few acrobatic […]
Penn State legacy, 2025 target Anthony Sacca on his early recruitment, upcoming Georgia visit
Everything happened so fast for Anthony Sacca. Last year, he began his freshman season at St. Joe’s Prep as a third-string safety and special teams contributor. By week four, Sacca was starting for the Hawks against Philadelphia Catholic League rival La Salle College High School, led by current Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter.
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA approves new baseball, softball sectional assignments for 2023, 2024
The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments Friday in baseball and softball for the next two school years. The committee accepted the recommendations of the realignment committee which determined the sectional groups for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years. The Baseball and Softball Realignment Committee...
Jersey Shore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Shamokin High School football team will have a game with Jersey Shore High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Indianapolis-area average gas prices jump back to over $4/gallon
According to data from GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.06; that's about 16 cents higher than last week. WRTV saw several stations in Indianapolis selling gas at $4.29.
local21news.com
'Agitated & angry:' PSU community in uproar in wake of cancelled Proud Boys event, protest
State College, PA (WJAC) — Repercussions and frustrations continue in the wake of last month's event at Penn State involving the controversial group the Proud Boys. On Thursday night, many of those frustrations were expressed at a meeting in State College. “What you are hearing in this room, from...
Community members voice frustration at forum on police response over Penn State protest
“In order for justice to happen or any restorative practices, there has to be acknowledgment and accountability in multiple spaces, from the university to where we are tonight, and no one wants to take accountability.”
State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall
Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro campaign in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — With just six days left until the mid-term elections, things are starting to heat up on the campaign trails. Senate nominee John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, nominee for governor, held a campaign rally on the campus of Penn State University. The goal was to encourage...
Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
Comments / 0