State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup

Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Five takeaways from Indiana’s exhibition win against Saint Francis

Indiana cruised to another exhibition victory on Thursday at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers struggled defensively in the opening minutes, but easily prevailed 104-59 against Saint Francis. Here are five takeaways from the exhibition win against the Cougars:. Trayce Jackson-Davis is back. Indiana was without Jackson-Davis in Saturday’s exhibition against Marian....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Indiana cruises over Saint Francis in exhibition

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana appears ready for the regular season after a 104-59 exhibition win over Saint Francis at Assembly Hall on Thursday. Leading the Hoosiers was senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored a team-high 19 points on Thursday. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino also impressed the Assembly Hall crowd with 15 points, including a few acrobatic […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

IHSAA approves new baseball, softball sectional assignments for 2023, 2024

The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments Friday in baseball and softball for the next two school years. The committee accepted the recommendations of the realignment committee which determined the sectional groups for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years. The Baseball and Softball Realignment Committee...
INDIANA STATE
High School Football PRO

Jersey Shore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall

Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]

