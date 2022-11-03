Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Clay County school board bids farewell to 2 board members, accepts grant for Clay County Education Foundation
School board members Tina Bullock and Janice Kerekes given farewells from Superintendent Broskie, board colleagues.Clay County District Schools. The Clay County school board was granted $15,000 toward the Clay County Education Foundation before saying their farewells to school board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
WCJB
North Central Florida Jewish community leaders hosted unity and solidarity rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Chabad University of Florida Jewish community center members invited the community to help stand up against anti-Semitism after recent anti-Semitic incidents. UF leaders, city officials, students, alumni, and residents attended tonight’s event. Organizers at the rally addressed the “Kanye is right about the Jews” banners...
WCJB
Celebrity chefs share their experiences at Marion County public schools
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Five celebrity chefs will share their experiences with Marion County Culinary Arts students on Friday. It is as part of a local food festival. Chef Elizabeth Falkner is visiting Belleview High School. She specializes in desserts and pastries. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m.
WCJB
Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off. The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala. More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and...
Fernandina Beach, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Middleburg HS football team will have a game with Fernandina Beach High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WCJB
TV20 Meteorologist Heads Back To The Classroom
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of students at Summers Elementary School in Lake City were visited by TV20s Meteorologist Scott Gagliardi and had the chance to learn about all things weather. About 70 kids made up the group and just finishing up learning about weather in their classroom.
WCJB
Santa Fe sweeps Bishop Kenny to return to Class 4A State Championship
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the fourth time since 2018, Santa Fe High School had to go through Bishop Kenny to advance to either the State Semifinals or the Finals for Class 4A Girls Volleyball. For the second straight year, Santa Fe is heading back to the State Championship. Behind...
WCJB
Alachua County Forever buys piece of planned conservation corridor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s conservation program is acquiring more than 75 acres of land from area families. On Friday, Alachua County Forever closed land from members of the Carr and McNab families. The area is located southwest of Micanopy and is part of the Florida Ecological Greenways Network.
mainstreetdailynews.com
HCA names new North Florida Division president
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
WCJB
Artist behind University of Florida’s so-called “French Fries” sculpture dies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Harn Museum of Art is confirming the passing of an artist who created multiple sculptures on the University of Florida campus. John Raymond Henry created “Big Max” which is part of the Harn’s collection at the UF Cultural Plaza. He died earlier this week.
WCJB
Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department is accepting applications for its explorer program. It’s aimed at middle and high school students. Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County finalizes $700,000 land purchase
Alachua County settled on the purchase of 75.77 acres on Friday for $749,030 from the Carr and McNab families, representing the first phase of a planned conservation corridor. Purchased with Wild Space Public Place funds, the land is located southwest of Micanopy, and an Alachua County press release said it’s a critical spot to connect Barr Hammock Preserve with Price’s Scrub State Park in Marion County.
mycbs4.com
Bronson Middle High School secured after a student reported they were suddenly ill
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Bronson Middle/High School campus was secured after a student reported they were feeling suddenly ill. The student also shared the their fellow classmates were also not feeling well. Based on the school's lockdown yesterday for student's using meth in the bathroom, Lieutenant...
Chiefland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Williston HS football team will have a game with Chiefland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wuft.org
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
WCJB
Time running out for early voting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
WCJB
Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
alachuachronicle.com
District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
WCJB
Florida for All hosts March for Justice and Party at the Polls
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a March for Justice and a party at the polls event in Gainesville on Friday. The event will be held at Bo Diddley Plaza from 4 until 8 p.m. It is hosted by Florida for All. TV20 will keep you updated on who the...
WCJB
State university board of governors to consider proposal to change tenure process
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state law restricting how race-related issues can be discussed in classrooms would impact the University of Florida and state colleges. Next week, the state university board of governors will consider a proposal that could factor into how professors are reviewed for tenure. House Bill 7,...
Comments / 0