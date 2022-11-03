ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort White, FL

Zoey Fields

Clay County school board bids farewell to 2 board members, accepts grant for Clay County Education Foundation

School board members Tina Bullock and Janice Kerekes given farewells from Superintendent Broskie, board colleagues.Clay County District Schools. The Clay County school board was granted $15,000 toward the Clay County Education Foundation before saying their farewells to school board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida Jewish community leaders hosted unity and solidarity rally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Chabad University of Florida Jewish community center members invited the community to help stand up against anti-Semitism after recent anti-Semitic incidents. UF leaders, city officials, students, alumni, and residents attended tonight’s event. Organizers at the rally addressed the “Kanye is right about the Jews” banners...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off. The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala. More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
High School Football PRO

Fernandina Beach, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
WCJB

TV20 Meteorologist Heads Back To The Classroom

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of students at Summers Elementary School in Lake City were visited by TV20s Meteorologist Scott Gagliardi and had the chance to learn about all things weather. About 70 kids made up the group and just finishing up learning about weather in their classroom.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Forever buys piece of planned conservation corridor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s conservation program is acquiring more than 75 acres of land from area families. On Friday, Alachua County Forever closed land from members of the Carr and McNab families. The area is located southwest of Micanopy and is part of the Florida Ecological Greenways Network.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

HCA names new North Florida Division president

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department is accepting applications for its explorer program. It’s aimed at middle and high school students. Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in...
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County finalizes $700,000 land purchase

Alachua County settled on the purchase of 75.77 acres on Friday for $749,030 from the Carr and McNab families, representing the first phase of a planned conservation corridor. Purchased with Wild Space Public Place funds, the land is located southwest of Micanopy, and an Alachua County press release said it’s a critical spot to connect Barr Hammock Preserve with Price’s Scrub State Park in Marion County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
High School Football PRO

Chiefland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Time running out for early voting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

