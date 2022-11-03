Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends
Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players who have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
World Series winning and losing patterns
Each year from 2019-21, the World Series ended with a pattern of victories by the home and road teams that never had been seen before. That streak ended when the Astros won the Series at home on Saturday. This year's pattern -- VHHVHH -- happened twice before. But both times,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 World Series: Phillies vs. Astros Game 6, Saturday 11/5, 7:03 CT
The catch by Chas McCormick in Game 5, shown above, will go down in history as one of the greatest ever in a World Series game. If that ball isn’t caught? There’s a Phillies runner at least on second, maybe third, with one out and Bryce Harper due up. In that case I think the Phillies at least tie the game and send it to extras, or maybe win in a walkoff, and then we have a totally different Series.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' long drought of hitting 3 homers at home
The Cubs have played exactly 8,400 regular-season games at Wrigley Field since it became their home in 1916. In 639 of them, about 1 of every 13, they have hit 3 or more home runs. They have done it in at least 1 game in 96 of the 107 seasons,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks wants to go seven
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, November 4
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
When Cubs hit 4 homers in an inning
Since the National League began in 1876, the Cubs have played 21,931 regular-season games. In those games, they have hit 14,818 home runs -- about 2 homers every 3 games. They have hit 4 or more home runs in 342 games, just 1 of every 64. Those 342 consist of:
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Ryan Dempster hits Ryan Braun... on purpose
This recent interview of Ryan Dempster (also posted in Cub Tracks today) comes courtesy of Jon Zaghloul of Sports Talk Chicago — and it’s not the photo above we’re sleuthing here, but a couple of HBP and when they happened. Let me explain further. In the video...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Taijuan Walker
Taijuan Walker, who had a very good year for the Mets in 2022 (29 starts, 3.49 ERA, 1.195 WHIP, 2.6 bWAR), was considered by the Cubs before Spring Training in 2020, when he was a free agent coming off two injury-plagued years with the Diamondbacks. The Cubs, at the time,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs prospects Matt Mervis, Bailey Horn named to Arizona Fall League’s Fall Stars Game
The Arizona Fall League’s annual All-Star Game, termed the “Fall Stars Game,” will take place this Sunday at the Spring Training home of the Cubs, Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. Two Cubs prospects have been named to play in the game — Matt Mervis and Bailey Horn....
