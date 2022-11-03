The catch by Chas McCormick in Game 5, shown above, will go down in history as one of the greatest ever in a World Series game. If that ball isn’t caught? There’s a Phillies runner at least on second, maybe third, with one out and Bryce Harper due up. In that case I think the Phillies at least tie the game and send it to extras, or maybe win in a walkoff, and then we have a totally different Series.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO