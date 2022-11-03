Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
No. 23 Oregon State squanders an opportunity on a windy Friday night in Seattle
The lights at Husky Stadium turned off early in the fourth quarter, prompting a 20-minute delay in the Friday night Pacific Northwest showdown between No. 23 Oregon State and Washington. The lights went down on the Beavers’ hopes of pulling off the biggest win of the Jonathan Smith era a...
San Jose State becomes bowl eligible with 28-16 comeback win vs. Colorado State
SAN JOSE—For the San Jose State Spartans, Saturday began with women’s volleyball staying in the hunt for a conference title, continued with women’s soccer qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, and concluded with another thrilling football win. Overcoming an early deficit and defensive lapses, San Jose State Spartans...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0