evanstonroundtable.com
Vote postponed on license rules for Margarita Inn shelter
The City Council’s Human Services Committee on Monday pushed action until next month on Connections for the Homeless’s request to operate a homeless shelter at the Margarita Inn, as some neighbors maintained that proposed license changes still lack protection. Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma, whose Fourth Ward includes the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Fourth Ward residents weigh in on Masonic Temple project
Some of the challenges of providing 30 apartments in a historic building that is a tight fit on its lot were clear at a recent Fourth Ward discussion of the proposed Masonic Temple project. The adaptive-reuse project was introduced to 25 interested neighbors Thursday, Nov. 3, at a meeting organized...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston endorses ranked choice voting in a landslide
Ranked choice voting received an overwhelming vote of approval from Evanston residents on Election Day, with more than 82% of ballots cast in favor of the new voting system for local consolidated elections, according to results tabulated by the Cook County Clerk’s Office. The change will be implemented in...
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 suspensions decline as crisis prevention training increases
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 only handed out one student suspension through Oct. 31 of the new school year, compared with 17 suspensions during the same period last year, officials announced at a Curriculum and Policy Committee meeting Monday. Administrators attributed the significant decline to “increased implementation of restorative practices across...
evanstonroundtable.com
Ranked choice voting wins in Evanston; Pritzker, Duckworth reelected
With 45 of 46 precincts reporting, Evanston’s ranked choice voting referendum has passed with more than 80% of the vote. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have won reelection, the Associated Press has projected. Both delivered victory speeches hitting on strongly progressive themes. ““Anyone who thinks...
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Coming of age in the 20s
Part one of this series reprinted the introduction to the 1988 proposal by Anne Earle to consider nomination of a Northwest Evanston Historic District and provided her description of the older east portion. Part two featured Earle’s discussion about the types of properties identified in the proposed district. Part three, reproduced below as originally written by Earle, focuses on development in the west portion of the proposed district.
evanstonroundtable.com
Election Day: What you need to know, from ballot details to early voting totals
Voting at Evanston’s 25 polling places kicked off at 6 a.m. Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. But Evanstonians also took advantage of early voting at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center well before Election Day. According to data compiled by the Cook County Clerk’s Office, the Civic Center...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Today is Election Day, the last day to vote. Yesterday, the last day of early voting, saw a long line outside the Civic Center that included first-time voter Douglas Wood, left. And photographer Richard Cahan notes that in the Wood family, it’s a tradition for parents Dereck and Donna Wood to accompany each of their six children to the polls as they cast their first ballot.
evanstonroundtable.com
City announces annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts recipients
The Evanston Arts Council has announced this year’s annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts recipients to be recognized by Mayor Daniel Biss at “A Bright Night for the Arts” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Studio5, 1938 Dempster St. After calling for artist and...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This vintage toy fire engine is retired in an equally vintage store window on Greenleaf Street, just east of Florence Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
evanstonroundtable.com
McGaw YMCA addresses child hunger with year-round food program
Throughout the year, the McGaw YMCA has been working to address hunger in Evanston by ensuring that every child in YMCA programs has access to healthy meals and snacks. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one in four children in the U.S. is currently facing hunger – nearly double what it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As individuals and families continue to face the rising cost of food and other expenses, hunger continues to be a substantial challenge in Evanston and across the country. The YMCA is working to fill that gap.
evanstonroundtable.com
NU students to host concert for Ukraine this Sunday
Submitted by Ukrainian Club at Northwestern University. At 12 noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, a group of Ukrainian students and allies at Northwestern University are holding a concert to show solidarity with Ukraine at the McClintock Choral and Recital Room at the Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, 70 Arts Circle Drive in Evanston. They will be featuring works by Ukrainian composers and many others performed by Northwestern students! All are welcome.
evanstonroundtable.com
The Evanston Running Club will host its 7th Annual Shoe Drive on Thanksgiving Day
The Evanston Running Club, in partnership with the Evanston Flying Turkey Race, is please to announce its 7th Annual Shoe Drive on November 24, Thanksgiving Day. Race participants, Evanston residents and friends can drop off shoes of any purpose (running, dress, etc.), any size (men’s, women’s and children’s), and in any condition (new or used) on Race Day/Thanksgiving Day at the Evanston Running Club tent.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Blair Rudd is joined by her son Dylan Cruz, left, and neighbor Immanuel Rios at the Robert Crown Community Center after she voted in the general election. (Photo by Richard Cahan) Richard Cahan takes photos for the Evanston RoundTable. He also is publisher of CityFiles Press, a small but mighty...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston AMC movie theater to reopen today
AMC Theatres has announced that AMC Evanston 12, formerly the Cinemark-run Century Theatres, will reopen Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Church Street Plaza development. “We’re excited to bring the AMC experience to Evanston and for area guests to once again enjoy their movies on the big screen at this popular location,” Dan Ellis, Chief Operations and Development Officer of AMC, said in a Tuesday news release. “With the holiday movie season about to ramp up, and with some of the most anticipated movies of the year about to hit movie theatres, it’s the perfect time for those in the Evanston area to come back to AMC Evanston 12.”
