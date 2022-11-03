Throughout the year, the McGaw YMCA has been working to address hunger in Evanston by ensuring that every child in YMCA programs has access to healthy meals and snacks. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one in four children in the U.S. is currently facing hunger – nearly double what it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As individuals and families continue to face the rising cost of food and other expenses, hunger continues to be a substantial challenge in Evanston and across the country. The YMCA is working to fill that gap.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO