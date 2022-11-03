ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

unl.edu

Nebraska U breaks ground on one-of-a-kind Feedlot Innovation Center

More than 150 leaders from across Nebraska’s beef industry gathered at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead Nov. 4 to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Feedlot Innovation Center. The $7.2 million facility will pave the way for world-class research projects...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

202 Husker undergrads receive stipends for fall research projects

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has awarded stipends to 202 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this fall. Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

The light fantastic

Husker students enjoy the first day of November with a sun-splashed stroll through East Campus. Did you know that University Communication offers an ever-expanding digital photo archive? Learn more about campus images and how to access them.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Achievements | Honors, appointments, publications for Nov. 4

Recent achievements for the campus community were earned by Sasitharan Balasubramaniam, Frederick Bliss, Richard DeFusco, Nicole Gray, Priscilla Grew, Holly Hatton-Bowers, Charles William Stuber and Kristy Weissling. Honors. Frederick A. Bliss and Charles William Stuber, received the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture 2022 Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award. This award is...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Hyde Lecture series to feature ’s Knikker

The College of Architecture will host Jan Knikker, strategy and development director for MVRDV, an internationally acclaimed design firm, for the next Hyde lecture. The talk, “What’s next? Next!,” is 4 p.m., Nov. 7, in Richard’s Hall, Room 15. Knikker will explore MVRDV’s practice of parametric...
LINCOLN, NE

