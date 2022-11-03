Read full article on original website
Jaron Townsend
3d ago
I need that same energy if same suspects get smoked by a citizen protecting himself and family aka taking justice in own hands
Reply(1)
2
Assault charges filed against man who assaulted 62-year-old water district worker in Des Moines
Charges were filed Friday against the suspect who assaulted a 62-year-old man in Des Moines on Tuesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Amani Kaleb Brown, 27, is charged with second-degree assault after punching and kicking a King County Water District worker while he and a co-worker were trying to locate a water main near Brown’s home. According to charging documents, the water district workers were actually on public easement property.
q13fox.com
Investigation underway after Deputy shoots armed suspect near Bonney Lake
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating a shooting that involved a deputy in the Bonney Lake area early Saturday morning. According to the PCSD, deputies responded near the corner of 117th St. E and 203rd Ave. E for reports of a suspect using a firearm to intimidate another person.
2 arrested after ‘chaotic’ shooting inside Chinatown-International District restaurant
SEATTLE — Seattle police say they’re “attempting to untangle a chaotic scene” after an argument led to a shooting inside a restaurant in the Chinatown-International District. Police responded to the restaurant located in the 200 block of South King Street at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday after...
4 Des Moines carjacking suspects released from custody within 72 hours; Victims, police furious
Des Moines, WA. – The Des Moines Police Department, as well as the King County Prosecutor’s Office, is furious four alleged carjacking suspects have been released from custody in a short time. Both say the reason they believe the suspects were released is due to a technicality. The...
KOMO News
New details emerge in the fatal shooting of Central District business owner
SEATTLE, Wash. — New details have been released following the murder of a business owner and father, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood on Oct. 19. According to SFD, units were initially sent to the wrong location when en route to the scene of the...
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
westsideseattle.com
Felony assault suspect released from custody; Victim photos released
On 11/1/22 at about 1510 hrs, officers were dispatched to a fight in progress near 11th AVE S and S 222 ST in Des Moines. Officers were updated by a 911 caller that the victim was working for the King County Water District and was now on the ground, “possibly unconscious.” This 911 caller was a co- worker of the victim who began recording the assault on his phone.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man accused of DUI allegedly caused 4-car crash that killed 1
SEATTLE - A man accused of driving under the influence in North Seattle allegedly caused a four-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a passenger, according to court documents. Through a translator at the hospital, the 45-year-old suspect told police that he was attempting to commit suicide by driving...
q13fox.com
Thanksgiving Day double homicide still unsolved after nearly 20 years
TACOMA, Wash. - It's been nearly 20 years since a teen and a 5-year-old boy were gunned down at a Thanksgiving gathering at a Tacoma home, and their murders have not been solved. On Nov. 28, 2002, a suspect walked up to a house in the 1000 block of South...
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
Suspect Was Released From Jail Days Before Seattle Double Murder
John Marcel Williams is accused of stabbing two people to death in a Georgetown apartment.
Authorities release audio of 911 call made by Lacey woman before being buried alive by husband
The 911 answering service for Thurston County on Thursday released audio of the 911 call made by a Lacey woman before she was buried alive by her estranged husband last month. According to probable cause documents, the woman said she had been arguing with her husband on Oct. 16 at their home about an impending divorce and money.
westsideseattle.com
Shoplifter in Admiral District punches employee, runs, pulls a knife and escapes
At 7:30pm Nov. 1, a suspect entered a grocery store in the Admiral neighborhood where he shoplifted $20.00 worth of merchandise. Suspect exited the store and was confronted by loss prevention at which time the suspect punched him in the face and took off running. Loss prevention chased the suspect...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett
EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2M For Man Accused of Carrying $5M Worth of Narcotics Into Lewis County
Bail has been set at $2 million for the man arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers found more than $5 million worth of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder in his vehicle. A sergeant with the Centralia Police Department had stopped the vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, for...
Chronicle
Bail Set for Four Suspects Arrested After Centralia Overdose Death; Court Documents Detail Investigation
Four people were arrested Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the overdose death of a 26-year-old Centralia man, the Centralia Police Department announced Thursday. The victim has since been identified in Lewis County Superior Court documents as Justin R. Maggi. Centralia officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300...
20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in
KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
kentreporter.com
Fundraiser started for family of man killed in Kent car crash
A gofundme.com account has been started for the family of Caleb Isabell, 33, who died in a single-car crash Oct. 23 in Kent. Kathy Prom started the fundraiser on behalf of Danita Hamptonie and her two children, ages 7 and 5, after the death of her husband. “On the evening...
Bellevue police arrest 3 on 20 charges involving theft ring
Three people have been arrested by Bellevue detectives after an investigation into 20 charges that include burglary, car theft and identity theft. Detectives investigated a burglary on Sept. 15, where suspects stole $5,000 from a business in the 100 block of Bellevue Way. Once detectives had used surveillance video to...
