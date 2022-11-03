ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Comments / 3

Jaron Townsend
3d ago

I need that same energy if same suspects get smoked by a citizen protecting himself and family aka taking justice in own hands

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Assault charges filed against man who assaulted 62-year-old water district worker in Des Moines

Charges were filed Friday against the suspect who assaulted a 62-year-old man in Des Moines on Tuesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Amani Kaleb Brown, 27, is charged with second-degree assault after punching and kicking a King County Water District worker while he and a co-worker were trying to locate a water main near Brown’s home. According to charging documents, the water district workers were actually on public easement property.
DES MOINES, WA
q13fox.com

Investigation underway after Deputy shoots armed suspect near Bonney Lake

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating a shooting that involved a deputy in the Bonney Lake area early Saturday morning. According to the PCSD, deputies responded near the corner of 117th St. E and 203rd Ave. E for reports of a suspect using a firearm to intimidate another person.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
EVERETT, WA
westsideseattle.com

Felony assault suspect released from custody; Victim photos released

On 11/1/22 at about 1510 hrs, officers were dispatched to a fight in progress near 11th AVE S and S 222 ST in Des Moines. Officers were updated by a 911 caller that the victim was working for the King County Water District and was now on the ground, “possibly unconscious.” This 911 caller was a co- worker of the victim who began recording the assault on his phone.
DES MOINES, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Man accused of DUI allegedly caused 4-car crash that killed 1

SEATTLE - A man accused of driving under the influence in North Seattle allegedly caused a four-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a passenger, according to court documents. Through a translator at the hospital, the 45-year-old suspect told police that he was attempting to commit suicide by driving...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double

It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
BELLEVUE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Shoplifter in Admiral District punches employee, runs, pulls a knife and escapes

At 7:30pm Nov. 1, a suspect entered a grocery store in the Admiral neighborhood where he shoplifted $20.00 worth of merchandise. Suspect exited the store and was confronted by loss prevention at which time the suspect punched him in the face and took off running. Loss prevention chased the suspect...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett

EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in

KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Fundraiser started for family of man killed in Kent car crash

A gofundme.com account has been started for the family of Caleb Isabell, 33, who died in a single-car crash Oct. 23 in Kent. Kathy Prom started the fundraiser on behalf of Danita Hamptonie and her two children, ages 7 and 5, after the death of her husband. “On the evening...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bellevue police arrest 3 on 20 charges involving theft ring

Three people have been arrested by Bellevue detectives after an investigation into 20 charges that include burglary, car theft and identity theft. Detectives investigated a burglary on Sept. 15, where suspects stole $5,000 from a business in the 100 block of Bellevue Way. Once detectives had used surveillance video to...
BELLEVUE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy