On July 11, Andrew (Andy) Belser became the fifth dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. Belser comes to Nebraska from the University of Arizona, where he was director and professor in the School of Theatre, Film and Television and led arts and medicine initiatives. Prior to Arizona, he was a professor of movement, voice and acting at Pennsylvania State University, where he taught and researched at the intersection of cognitive neuroscience and performance. He was also founding director of the Arts and Design Research Incubator, where he mentored artists, designers and scientists in the research and creation of art and science projects targeted for further funding and presentation at national and international venues.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO