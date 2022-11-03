Read full article on original website
unl.edu
The light fantastic
Husker students enjoy the first day of November with a sun-splashed stroll through East Campus. Did you know that University Communication offers an ever-expanding digital photo archive? Learn more about campus images and how to access them.
Belser sets on course to national, international prominence
On July 11, Andrew (Andy) Belser became the fifth dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. Belser comes to Nebraska from the University of Arizona, where he was director and professor in the School of Theatre, Film and Television and led arts and medicine initiatives. Prior to Arizona, he was a professor of movement, voice and acting at Pennsylvania State University, where he taught and researched at the intersection of cognitive neuroscience and performance. He was also founding director of the Arts and Design Research Incubator, where he mentored artists, designers and scientists in the research and creation of art and science projects targeted for further funding and presentation at national and international venues.
Hyde Lecture series to feature ’s Knikker
The College of Architecture will host Jan Knikker, strategy and development director for MVRDV, an internationally acclaimed design firm, for the next Hyde lecture. The talk, “What’s next? Next!,” is 4 p.m., Nov. 7, in Richard’s Hall, Room 15. Knikker will explore MVRDV’s practice of parametric...
Nebraska U breaks ground on one-of-a-kind Feedlot Innovation Center
More than 150 leaders from across Nebraska’s beef industry gathered at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead Nov. 4 to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Feedlot Innovation Center. The $7.2 million facility will pave the way for world-class research projects...
202 Husker undergrads receive stipends for fall research projects
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has awarded stipends to 202 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this fall. Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.
