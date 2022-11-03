ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Belser sets on course to national, international prominence

On July 11, Andrew (Andy) Belser became the fifth dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. Belser comes to Nebraska from the University of Arizona, where he was director and professor in the School of Theatre, Film and Television and led arts and medicine initiatives. Prior to Arizona, he was a professor of movement, voice and acting at Pennsylvania State University, where he taught and researched at the intersection of cognitive neuroscience and performance. He was also founding director of the Arts and Design Research Incubator, where he mentored artists, designers and scientists in the research and creation of art and science projects targeted for further funding and presentation at national and international venues.
Nebraska U breaks ground on one-of-a-kind Feedlot Innovation Center

More than 150 leaders from across Nebraska’s beef industry gathered at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead Nov. 4 to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Feedlot Innovation Center. The $7.2 million facility will pave the way for world-class research projects...
The light fantastic

Husker students enjoy the first day of November with a sun-splashed stroll through East Campus. Did you know that University Communication offers an ever-expanding digital photo archive? Learn more about campus images and how to access them.
Achievements | Honors, appointments, publications for Nov. 4

Recent achievements for the campus community were earned by Sasitharan Balasubramaniam, Frederick Bliss, Richard DeFusco, Nicole Gray, Priscilla Grew, Holly Hatton-Bowers, Charles William Stuber and Kristy Weissling. Honors. Frederick A. Bliss and Charles William Stuber, received the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture 2022 Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award. This award is...
Hyde Lecture series to feature ’s Knikker

The College of Architecture will host Jan Knikker, strategy and development director for MVRDV, an internationally acclaimed design firm, for the next Hyde lecture. The talk, “What’s next? Next!,” is 4 p.m., Nov. 7, in Richard’s Hall, Room 15. Knikker will explore MVRDV’s practice of parametric...
