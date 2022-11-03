Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night
KTVZ
Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9 billion as no tickets matched all winning numbers Saturday
The Powerball jackpot has now grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets were sold in Saturday night’s drawing, according to the California Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20. The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday. Saturday’s estimated $1.6 billion...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
KTVZ
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Southwest as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
Workers with the water district in Wenden, Arizona, saw something remarkable last year as they slowly lowered a camera into the drought-stricken town’s well: The water was moving. But the aquifer which sits below the small desert town in the southwestern part of the state is not a river;...
Comments / 0