A local bank is buying $1.5 million in bonds to help the Union R-XI School District pay for replacing the HVAC system and playground at Central Elementary School. In September, the board of education approved an agreement with investment bank L.J. Hart & Co., of Chesterfield, to authorize the sale of lease certificates totalling approximately $3.5 million. According to the district, that will produce at least $3.5 million in revenue, which will fund the HVAC and playground replacement. The projects will be funded over 15 years.

UNION, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO