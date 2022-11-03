Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Donnelly, Pickard hit podium at state cross country final
A pair of area seniors ended their cross country careers with a trip to the podium Friday. Washington's Julia Donnelly was the individual runner-up in the Class 4 girls race, finishing second to only MICDS senior Julia Ray. Donnelly's time was 18:52.4 at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia.
Washington Missourian
Week 11 Football — Rockwood Summit 59, Union 26
FENTON — Union’s attempt to reach a third consecutive district championship game ended Friday. Rockwood Summit (10-1) handed Union (10-1) its lone loss of the season in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals, 59-26.
Washington Missourian
Rockwood Summit knocks out Pacific
Pacific and Rockwood Summit evenly divided the scoring in the second half. However, it was all Summit (9-1) in the first half as the Falcons built a 54-0 halftime lead en route to a 68-14 drubbing of the Indians (1-9) in Week 10.
Washington Missourian
Rockwood Summit shuts out Soccer Jays
The Washington soccer Blue Jays ended their season against one of the top-ranked teams in Class 3 Saturday. Washington (5-17), the No. 7 seed in Class 3 District 2, fell to the tournament host, No. 2 Rockwood Summit (16-6) in the district quarterfinal round, 4-0.
Washington Missourian
United Bank of Union helps school district secure bonds
A local bank is buying $1.5 million in bonds to help the Union R-XI School District pay for replacing the HVAC system and playground at Central Elementary School. In September, the board of education approved an agreement with investment bank L.J. Hart & Co., of Chesterfield, to authorize the sale of lease certificates totalling approximately $3.5 million. According to the district, that will produce at least $3.5 million in revenue, which will fund the HVAC and playground replacement. The projects will be funded over 15 years.
Washington Missourian
Falcons face Heartland challenge
Will the Heartland Hawks return to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament or will East Central College book its first national trip since 2003?. That will be answered Saturday in Park Hills as the Region 16 champion East Central College Falcons face the Region 24 winner Heartland Hawks in the Central District championship. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Falcons hold off National Park to advance to district final
East Central College’s men’s soccer quest continues. The Falcons (9-9-1) held on Thursday to defeat National Park (8-3-4) in the NJCAA Division II Central District semifinal in Park Hills, 3-2.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Falcons edge St. Louis to win regional title
Jay Yule’s goal in the 12th minute proved to be enough for the East Central College soccer Falcons. East Central (8-9-1) used the goal to edge St. Louis Community College (10-4-3) Saturday at the STLCC-Florissant Valley campus, 1-0, in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship.
Washington Missourian
Parkway West knocks out Wildcats, 4-0
Parkway West horned in on Union’s chances to advance in the Class 3 District 2 soccer playoffs Saturday. The No. 3 seeded Longhorns (10-10-1) ended the season for the Wildcats (12-8), 4-0, at Rockwood Summit High School.
Washington Missourian
Union comedy show may increase ticket price
Union’s annual Valentines Comedy Show may cost more to attend in 2023. The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, recommended the request for the ticket increase to $45 from $40 at its Oct. 17 meeting. It is expected to go before the full board of aldermen in November.
