Study shows fewer women are riding Metro amid safety concerns 02:57

It's supposed to be an easy way to get around but some riders are passing on public transportation in an alarming new trend.

Ridership by women has dropped 4% on buses and 2% on trains since 2019. While it may not seem like much, these new statistics are concerning for the leadership at the Los Angeles County Metro.

"We are concerned about it because we are very focused on delivering a good customer experience for all our riders," said Chief Customer Experience Officer Jennifer Vides.

Vides said the survey polled 12,000 riders in the spring. Its findings revealed that Metro has a lot more work to do to improve the experience for women.

"We have work to do in order to improve the experience for women," said Vides.

Although she doesn't know exactly why women are choosing other ways to get around, Vides said the women who are riding cite safety, with half concerned about crime and harassment while riding.

Others are concerned about homeless riders and those who just ride the train all-day — especially those who appear mentally unstable.

"We can't have a moving asylum on the train where people just go on for free and ride all day — that can't happen," said rider Melissa Godash. "They need to have some type of control."

Metro said they are trying to make riders feel safer by doubling the homeless outreach teams and adding 300 ride ambassadors by February 2023.

"In addition to helping riders, they're also reporting things they see," Vides said, describing the duties of the ambassadors. "They're there and reporting things to call in the right teams to address it."