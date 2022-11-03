Dwarf Fortress will arrive on Steam this December with fancy representational graphics, brand-new UI, as well as new sound design and music. For the unfamiliar, Dwarf Fortress is a strategy game with a procedurally generated world. The player takes control of a clan of dwarves seeking to found and expand a mountain home. The landscape and resources are part of the procedural generation, but the level of simulation is truly ambitious. History, poetry, musical forms, unique creatures and monsters are all part of the world and are unique for every playthrough. It has been regularly updated since its original release in 2003. The primary development team consists of two brothers, Tarn and Zach Adams.

2 DAYS AGO