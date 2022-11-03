Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Launch Was Like A Runner Tripping And Falling At The Finish Line, Xbox Boss Says
Microsoft Studios boss Matt Booty has discussed Halo Infinite's launch, saying the launch was akin to a runner coming across the finish line and then tripping and falling down. "The classic runner's mistake of tripping and stumbling as you come across the finish line. We've got to recover there. The...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Brings Back Attachment Tuning; Full Patch Notes Released
Infinity Ward has reintroduced a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II feature that was previously causing the game to crash in some scenarios. The studio said on Twitter that it has brought back attachment tuning to the multiplayer shooter. The full patch notes for MW2's November 4 update have now arrived--you can see the complete notes below, as shared by Infinity Ward.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Catalyst Chaotically Upends The Battle Royale's Most Consistent Element: Doors
I love Catalyst a lot, and it very well could be the recency bias talking, but she's my favorite of the new playable characters added to Apex Legends during the battle royale's fourth year. The ferrofluid-wielding defender isn't a force to be reckoned with--Catalyst won't be breaking the competitive meta anytime soon--and her story hasn't posed any groundbreaking lore ramifications yet. But none of that matters when Catalyst plays a lot like the legends added in Year 3, all of whom celebrate the best part of Titanfall 2's legacy: A first-person shooter doesn't have to make practical sense to be a whole lot of chaotic and joyful fun.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season 19 Will Enhance Some Abilities And Nerf A Few Hunter Supers
This year has seen some big changes introduce to Destiny 2's various subclass abilities, with these distinct sets of power building on the ideas introduced with Stasis in 2020's Beyond Light expansion. Void was the first subclass to receive a 3.0 overhaul, and with the launch of The Witch Queen expansion this year, Solar also received a hefty upgrade. Season of Plunder introduced Arc 3.0 to Destiny 2 players, and now that the three original subclasses have been reworked, more fine-tuning is on the way.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently launched on October 28, but the Season 1 update is just weeks away, and this inaugural season will include the arrival of Warzone's sequel and new DMZ mode. Here is everything we know so far about the big update. Call of Duty Season...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gun Attachments Are Making Weapons Worse, Players Suggest
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28 with an overhauled Gunsmith customization feature, but despite all the attachment options available, some players are now suggesting too many add-ons are making their guns worse. Modern Warfare 2's Gunsmith dials the customization back this year with a limit of...
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Guns Arrive In Fallout 4 Thanks To Modders
Thanks to the technical wizardry of hard-working modders, you can now add a portion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's vast arsenal to your Fallout 4 game. As spotted by Eurogamer, the mods are from the modder WarfightersWorkshop, who has been hard at work modding in Call of Duty weapons into Fallout 4 for a long time. The mods attempt to duplicate the feel, model, and customizability of the weapons into Fallout 4, going so far as into import sounds from Call of Duty to make sure the feel is just right.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Free With Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has emerged as one of the hottest games of the year, and if you're looking to join that action and the current generation of gaming, then get ready for some good news. Over on Target, purchasing an Xbox Series S console will add a free digital copy of Modern Warfare II. Since the game costs $70 on its own, you're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $230. That's quite the deal.
Gamespot
Forspoken's Powerful Magic Will Let You Unleash Devastating Elemental Firepower
The magical world of Athia is a dangerous one in Forspoken, but fortunately, protagonist Frey has plenty of magical firepower that she can wield when she's confronted by corrupted beasts and people. Luminous Productions wanted to lay down some ground rules for how sorcery looks and works in Forspoken, with the developer settling on an idea of exotic energy manipulating natural elements around the player.
Gamespot
Ratchet & Clank: Best Weapons Of All Time
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Ratchet & Clank is one of PlayStation's most iconic brands, thanks to its beloved animated characters, high production values, precision-platforming action, and of course, its arsenal of iconic weapons. The Ratchet & Clank series might be best known for its combat, with a huge array of creative weaponry. From turning your victims to sheep to making them dance uncontrollably, Insomniac has found some truly creative ways to dispatch your foes.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Newest Hero, Ramattra, Is An Omnic Anti-Hero And A Key Part Of The Game's Next Chapter
As a part of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Activision Blizzard has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2. Ramattra is an omnic radicalized by the Omnic Crisis--the war that directly led to Overwatch's formation--and humanity's mistreatment of his people. However, rather than join the Agents of Overwatch in their attempts to bring peace to both sides, Ramattra is more interested in enacting his own brand of justice, putting him at odds with the organization.
Gamespot
Dwarf Fortress Arrives On Steam With Fancy Graphics December 6
Dwarf Fortress will arrive on Steam this December with fancy representational graphics, brand-new UI, as well as new sound design and music. For the unfamiliar, Dwarf Fortress is a strategy game with a procedurally generated world. The player takes control of a clan of dwarves seeking to found and expand a mountain home. The landscape and resources are part of the procedural generation, but the level of simulation is truly ambitious. History, poetry, musical forms, unique creatures and monsters are all part of the world and are unique for every playthrough. It has been regularly updated since its original release in 2003. The primary development team consists of two brothers, Tarn and Zach Adams.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Runs Well On PS4 But Makes The Console Very Loud
God of War Ragnarok is releasing very soon, and fans picking up the game on PlayStation 4 might be wondering how the game performs on that older console compared to PlayStation 5. Kotaku tested the game on a launch model PS4 and found that it runs generally well at 1080p/30fps....
Gamespot
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric
Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.
Gamespot
Final Fantasy 16 Producer Addresses Game's Lack Of Diverse Characters
Final Fantasy XVI's setting is heavily inspired by medieval Europe, and as such won't be "be as diverse as say modern-day Earth," according to one of the game's producers. That answer, and the game's lack of diversity, hasn't gone over well with some of the franchise's fans, sparking more than a few heated conversations on social media.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Next Hero Will Be Revealed At The Overwatch League Grand Finals
It's been a month since Overwatch 2 launched on October 5, and Activision Blizzard is gearing up to show off the next new hero. "An early look" at the next Overwatch 2 hero will happen during the Overwatch League Grand Finals on November 4. Players can catch the OWL 2022...
Gamespot
Final Fantasy 16 Is "95%" Done, Release Date Reveal Expected By The End Of The Year
Final Fantasy 16 has almost reached the finish line of its development cycle, as main director Hiroshi Takai and other members of the development team revealed new details on the game in a series of interviews. Speaking to Famitsu, Takai was quizzed about the current development status of the game and gave a quick answer on the topic.
Gamespot
All Call Of Duty: MW2 Vault Edition Owners Are Getting Lots Of Double XP
Activision has announced a special bonus for everyone who bought the most expensive version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The company said on Twitter that everyone who owns the $100 Vault edition of the game will get 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens.
Gamespot
Forspoken - Deep Dive: Magic Combat | PS5 Games
With a wide arsenal of powerful magic at her disposal, Frey can take on the countless twisted foes that lurk in the Break. Mastering multiple magic types enables customizable combat options and numerous ways to fight the enemies threatening the realm of Athia. Get a deeper look at some of Frey’s magical combat abilities in this overview of the Magic Combat system in Forspoken.
Comments / 0