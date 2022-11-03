ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Notre Dame Football Notebook: Irish 35, Clemson 14

Did you hear about that time an unranked Notre Dame football team took the #4 Clemson Tigers out to the woodshed for an old-fashioned ass-whooping? ME TOO!. So let’s talk about it. In almost every game there is some bad to take with the good, and good to take...
CLEMSON, SC
Maybe Notre Dame wasn’t overrated after all

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Notre Dame’s 35-14 victory over the Clemson Tigers was something out of a movie — or at least a Netflix series. The takes came hot and heavy in the summer when the Irish were initially ranked as a top 5 team in the polls. Fans and media members alike from across the country called the Irish overrated — and more specifically, “overrated every year,” despite plenty of evidence to the contrary over the last five seasons.
NOTRE DAME, IN
GAME THREAD: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers

It’s rivalry week here at OFD as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Clemson Tigers for the B.Y.O.G. Trophy. Is it a made up thing that we created out of thin air on the OFD Podcast? Maybe — but how else does a good rivalry trophy come into existence?
CLEMSON, SC
Eating and drinking our way to a Notre Dame victory over Clemson

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Clemson Tigers inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday for a prime-time matchup of ACC RIVALS. As some of you have noticed, the Anti-Preview is dead. I killed it, and it’s never coming back. For over 13 years that bit of fun was on my tool belt, but at some point, it just kind of got in the way. It happens, but at least I am the one that makes the rules here — so let's just go with the 2 most important items from the AP moving forward. YAY US!
CLEMSON, SC
Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Fall to Gophers 3-0 in Minneapolis

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish returned Saturday to Minneapolis ice and closed out their series against the Minnesota Golden Gophers with a shutout loss. Much like Friday’s opener in which the Irish lost 4-1, the Gophers set the tone in the second period. First Period. The Gophers went after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson

When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 20...
CLEMSON, SC
Notre Dame Hockey: Minnesota Series Preview

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team takes things on the road this weekend, heading to Minneapolis for a series with the Minnesota Gophers. Notre Dame enters ranked #12 while they face a Minnesota team ranked #3 in the country. Where, When, How to Watch. Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Notre Dame Hockey Loses Opener to Minnesota

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team traveled to Minneapolis to open their series with the Minnesota Gophers. Notre Dame was looking to get going on the road after struggling early in the season, but tonight was not their night, and Minnesota came out with the 4-1 win. Game Summary...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
GREENVILLE, SC
Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
GREENVILLE, SC

