The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Clemson Tigers inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday for a prime-time matchup of ACC RIVALS. As some of you have noticed, the Anti-Preview is dead. I killed it, and it’s never coming back. For over 13 years that bit of fun was on my tool belt, but at some point, it just kind of got in the way. It happens, but at least I am the one that makes the rules here — so let's just go with the 2 most important items from the AP moving forward. YAY US!

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO