onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Irish 35, Clemson 14
Did you hear about that time an unranked Notre Dame football team took the #4 Clemson Tigers out to the woodshed for an old-fashioned ass-whooping? ME TOO!. So let’s talk about it. In almost every game there is some bad to take with the good, and good to take...
onefootdown.com
QUICK RECAP: Notre Dame runs over #4 Clemson for 35-14 win under the lights
With powerful November winds swirling all around, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish met the #4 Clemson Tigers on the field for a football game that would be rooted in nostalgia because of the weather conditions. This HAD to be a physical game, and Notre Dame was absolutely up for a...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Beats Clemson: A Story In Limericks
Five limericks to summarize Notre Dame’s win over the No. 5 team in the country. Enjoy. Feel free to drop your own limericks in the comments.
onefootdown.com
Maybe Notre Dame wasn’t overrated after all
It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Notre Dame’s 35-14 victory over the Clemson Tigers was something out of a movie — or at least a Netflix series. The takes came hot and heavy in the summer when the Irish were initially ranked as a top 5 team in the polls. Fans and media members alike from across the country called the Irish overrated — and more specifically, “overrated every year,” despite plenty of evidence to the contrary over the last five seasons.
onefootdown.com
GAME THREAD: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers
It’s rivalry week here at OFD as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Clemson Tigers for the B.Y.O.G. Trophy. Is it a made up thing that we created out of thin air on the OFD Podcast? Maybe — but how else does a good rivalry trophy come into existence?
onefootdown.com
Eating and drinking our way to a Notre Dame victory over Clemson
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Clemson Tigers inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday for a prime-time matchup of ACC RIVALS. As some of you have noticed, the Anti-Preview is dead. I killed it, and it’s never coming back. For over 13 years that bit of fun was on my tool belt, but at some point, it just kind of got in the way. It happens, but at least I am the one that makes the rules here — so let's just go with the 2 most important items from the AP moving forward. YAY US!
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Fall to Gophers 3-0 in Minneapolis
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish returned Saturday to Minneapolis ice and closed out their series against the Minnesota Golden Gophers with a shutout loss. Much like Friday’s opener in which the Irish lost 4-1, the Gophers set the tone in the second period. First Period. The Gophers went after...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson
When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 20...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey: Minnesota Series Preview
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team takes things on the road this weekend, heading to Minneapolis for a series with the Minnesota Gophers. Notre Dame enters ranked #12 while they face a Minnesota team ranked #3 in the country. Where, When, How to Watch. Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci,...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey Loses Opener to Minnesota
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team traveled to Minneapolis to open their series with the Minnesota Gophers. Notre Dame was looking to get going on the road after struggling early in the season, but tonight was not their night, and Minnesota came out with the 4-1 win. Game Summary...
2 Upstate high school football players involved in crash
The crash happened Friday morning when the two players were headed to school from a team breakfast, according to a statement released by the District Five Schools of Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Two Upstate football players injured in crash following team breakfast
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Five announced that two students from Byrnes High School were injured this morning after crashing on the way to school. Officials said the two students were leaving a breakfast for the football team and driving to school when the crash...
WYFF4.com
Two Byrnes High School football players involved in crash, district says
DUNCAN, S.C. — Two Byrnes High School football players were involved in a car accident, according to a Facebook post from District Five Schools of Spartanburg. The crash happened Friday morning on Inman-Lyman Highway when the two players were leaving a team breakfast, according to the Facebook post. This...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville
In honor of one of Duke's Mayonnaise founders, 10,000 sandwiches were made Thursday morning in Greenville.
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
gsabizwire.com
Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
WYFF4.com
First responders 'Light 'Em Up' to show support for South Carolina trooper hit by car
GREENVILLE, S.C. — First responder agencies from across the Upstate joined together to honor a South Carolina trooperwho was hit by a car during a traffic stop last month. The "Light 'Em Up" event honored South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Devin Kugler. Kugler has been at Greenville Memorial Hospital...
LGBTQ book ban in South Carolina library thwarted after community stands up for acceptance
Read books, don’t ban them.
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
