Related
Citrus County Chronicle
No Gobert; Towns leads Wolves to 129-117 win over Rockets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 19 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-117 win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Playing without center Rudy Gobert, who was placed into the league’s health...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hyland scores 24 points, Nuggets beat the Spurs 126-101
DENVER (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Nikola Jokic added 21 and the Denver Nuggets shot over 60% from the field in a 126-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 15 points and Jamal Murray chipped in 13 for the Nuggets,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
Citrus County Chronicle
Booker, Paul lead Suns to blowout win over Blazers 102-82
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns got beat in dramatic fashion by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. In response, they made sure there was zero doubt about Saturday's outcome.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bucks top OKC for franchise-record 9th straight to open year
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise-record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He was listed as...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suns' F Cam Johnson injures knee, could miss extended time
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson could miss extended time after injuring his right knee on Friday night. Coach Monty Williams did not comment on the extent of the injury on Saturday before the team's game against the Trail Blazers. The Athletic reported that the Suns fear Johnson has a torn meniscus, but more tests are scheduled.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gobert out for Wolves, placed in health and safety protocols
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert will miss the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against Houston on Saturday after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert played Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks with an illness, and the Timberwolves ruled him out Saturday afternoon for the game against Houston. Anthony Edwards, who was also listed with an illness on Friday, is not on the team's injury report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston's 7-game win streak
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews is starting to heat up. Matthews' second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 34 saves.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tanev scores late as Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss, 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all...
Citrus County Chronicle
LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A weary Carlos Vela reluctantly checked out of the MLS Cup final in the 97th minute, giving way to Gareth Bale in a tense 2-2 game. Los Angeles FC's first player and longtime captain had no idea this epic final had only begun to exhaust him and everybody else involved in the most dramatic championship game in Major League Soccer's 27-year history.
Citrus County Chronicle
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class namedropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager.
Citrus County Chronicle
With World Cup on horizon, Bale comes up big for LAFC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even at less than 100%, Gareth Bale can still make a huge impact on a game. The Welsh superstar showed during Saturday's MLS Cup final between Los Angeles Football Club and the Philadelphia Union that he shouldn't be underestimated going into the World Cup.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons leading rusher Patterson to play against Chargers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their backfield for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers by activating running back Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve. Saturday's move restores Patterson to the active roster. Patterson missed four games following knee surgery and still ranks as the...
