McFarland's Measure O would tax cannabis businesses to fund local infrastructure

A local ballot measure in McFarland would enact a tax on retail cannabis businesses inside the city.

Measure O, if passed, will enact a tax on cannabis businesses of up to $10 dollars per square foot for cultivation. The measure would also establish an 8 percent tax on gross receipts for retail sales, 2.5 percent for testing labs, and 6 percent on other cannabis businesses.

The intention of the tax is to fund city services, including police, fire, and EMS, as well as improve youth and senior services, enhance homeless outreach services, and improve local infrastructure, including road repairs.

It is estimated that these cannabis businesses generate up to $1.8 million dollars annually.