ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, CA

McFarland's Measure O would tax cannabis businesses to fund local infrastructure

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VuX7k_0iwp6xwI00

A local ballot measure in McFarland would enact a tax on retail cannabis businesses inside the city.

Measure O, if passed, will enact a tax on cannabis businesses of up to $10 dollars per square foot for cultivation. The measure would also establish an 8 percent tax on gross receipts for retail sales, 2.5 percent for testing labs, and 6 percent on other cannabis businesses.

The intention of the tax is to fund city services, including police, fire, and EMS, as well as improve youth and senior services, enhance homeless outreach services, and improve local infrastructure, including road repairs.

It is estimated that these cannabis businesses generate up to $1.8 million dollars annually.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
J.R. Heimbigner

You can still get stimulus payments for up to $1,700 from the state of California

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know about the Golden State Stimulus which is available to millions of residents in California? This stimulus payment actually includes two payments. The first one is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California and then there is the Golden State Stimulus II which pays up to another $500 dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Tax increase measures across Kern

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see...
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Spec' industrial buildings rise in Oildale

Speculative development is still going strong in Kern's industrial real estate market with a pair of "tilt-up" warehouses under construction east of Highway 99 not far from Meadows Field Airport. Local developer Willy Reyneveld has lined up two of what will eventually be three or four tenants at a project...
OILDALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former DMV worker gets prison for fixing commercial license applicant test scores

SACRAMENTO -- A former California Deparment of Moter Vehicles employee was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for a bribery scheme that involved changing test scores of commercial license applicants.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a press statement that Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of San Bernardino County, participated in a conspiracy to commit bribery, to commit unauthorized access of a computer, and to commit identity fraud.Court documents indicated Harris was a long-time DMV employee who was able to change test scores for commercial driver's license applicants in California in exchange for cash, typically $1,500 per applicant.Harris used her access to DMV computers to enter fraudulent test scores for 185 applicants, which indicated the applicants had passed written and/or behind the wheel commercial drive tests, even though they had not passed the tests. Harris and a co-conspirator received approximately $277,500 worth of corrupt bribes.The case was jointly investigated by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, Office of Internal Affairs; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Homeland Security Investigations; and the Department of Transportation, Office of Inspector General. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp

Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California bird sanctuary needs new home after major flooding

A Southern California bird sanctuary is seeking help after major flooding destroyed its home, forcing the birds to relocate to a temporary shelter. The Chloe Sanctuary for Parrots and Cockatoos is a nonprofit organization “providing sanctuary to physically and emotionally damaged parrots.” For years, the organization was based out of Fallbrook in San Diego County, […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

First Look Into LA County Sheriff's New Task Force Going After Fentanyl Dealers

Across Los Angeles County, at least one person a day is dying from ingesting fentanyl. It is a powerful drug intended for those with severe pain, like cancer. However, a synthetic form of the drug, made illegally, is showing up on streets across the country, including here in Southern California. Federal investigators say it is found in drugs like cocaine and heroin, but also in counterfeit pills that look real and can be ordered on social media apps.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy