ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say. Deputies say on Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m., authorities started looking for the victim when her neighbor called 911 and reported she had texted “HELP.” She was not at her home but was believed to be driving in the 3000 block of S. State Road in Orange Township, authorities say.

IONIA COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO