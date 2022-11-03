ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Woman escapes alleged kidnapper by pulling into gas station: deputies

ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say. Deputies say on Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m., authorities started looking for the victim when her neighbor called 911 and reported she had texted “HELP.” She was not at her home but was believed to be driving in the 3000 block of S. State Road in Orange Township, authorities say.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WOWK 13 News

Felony charges dropped against Ohio roofing company

An earlier version of this story can be viewed here. LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — Felony charges against an Ohio roofing company and its owners will be dropped in exchange for a lesser charge. Shield Roofing, based in South Point, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury for lying to its customers, including a church […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
NBC News

Connecting with loved ones through a lost purse

A Texas mystery, now solved. Last year, contractors discovered a purse under a school floor. It was filled with photos, letters, and a calendar from 1959. The purse lost for more than 60 years belonged to a teenage girl. Last month, her daughters got to see that bag and they saw a new side of their late mother who they miss so much.Nov. 5, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
KMOV

St. Clair man charged with domestic assault

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault in St. Clair yesterday. Around 5 a.m. St. Clair officers responded to a call about a woman screaming that she was being shot. When police arrived, they learned that there was an argument happening between...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Clearfield responded to a residence on Kate Street in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County, for a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Police say responding troopers were met with an irate male...
OSCEOLA MILLS, PA
NBC News

Deadly twisters rip through Tornado Alley

19 tornadoes tore through Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, leaving a trail of destruction. Idabel, Oklahoma, where a 90-year-old man was killed, bore the brunt of the devastation. Oklahoma’s governor took a step away from the campaign trail to survey the damage, declaring a state of emergency.Nov. 5, 2022.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
NBC News

NBC News

532K+
Followers
59K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy