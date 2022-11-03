Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
A 62-year-old Michigan said he had to pause the morning news to find out he won $1 million in the lottery
"I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen, and I knew I was a big winner!" Norman Doerr told lottery officials.
Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
Colorado mother sentenced in Qanon kidnapping plot
Cynthia Abcug spend time in jail after she was convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care with supporters of Qanon. KUSA's Kevin Vaughan reports.Nov. 4, 2022.
Mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot sentenced to 60 days in jail
DENVER — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation, after being reprimanded by the judge for a lack of remorse.
Man upset over unavailable flight accused in Utah carjacking spree
A man upset about an unavailable flight Friday went on a carjacking spree and crashed into several vehicles in Utah while heading toward his planned destination, authorities said. John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, will be booked into jail in Summit County, Utah, based on multiple felony allegations that were not...
Five people found dead inside Maryland house
Officials say five adults were found dead inside a Maryland home after officers responded to a report of a shooting. WRC reports.Nov. 5, 2022.
Maryland authorities investigating why a teacher falsely reported multiple stabbings at a school before taking a class of students off campus
Maryland law enforcement and school district officials are investigating why an elementary school teacher made unfounded claims that multiple stabbings occurred at the school before walking 27 fifth-graders off campus to a local café.
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper by pulling into gas station: deputies
ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say. Deputies say on Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m., authorities started looking for the victim when her neighbor called 911 and reported she had texted “HELP.” She was not at her home but was believed to be driving in the 3000 block of S. State Road in Orange Township, authorities say.
Ohio high-risk offender arrested for possessing fentanyl, violating probation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A high-risk offender from Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which violated his parole. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and the Adult Parole Authority conducted sex offender house checks on Monday, Oct. 31. The house checks helped […]
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
Felony charges dropped against Ohio roofing company
An earlier version of this story can be viewed here. LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — Felony charges against an Ohio roofing company and its owners will be dropped in exchange for a lesser charge. Shield Roofing, based in South Point, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury for lying to its customers, including a church […]
Connecting with loved ones through a lost purse
A Texas mystery, now solved. Last year, contractors discovered a purse under a school floor. It was filled with photos, letters, and a calendar from 1959. The purse lost for more than 60 years belonged to a teenage girl. Last month, her daughters got to see that bag and they saw a new side of their late mother who they miss so much.Nov. 5, 2022.
Kentucky children’s agency is taking ‘additional action’ against foster care facility where 7-year-old boy suffocated
The Kentucky agency charged with overseeing state youth centers said it has taken new action against the nonprofit organization that operates a Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July. The action comes days after an NBC News investigation into Brooklawn, which is owned and...
What is sextortion? One mom is warning parents after son’s death
This article addresses the issue of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Braden Markus, 15, had what his mother said was an "amazing weekend of football" on Saturday, Oct....
'I think I tried to fight': Vermont woman describes surviving bear attack
Sarah Dietl and her boyfriend Robert Montuoro say they're lucky to be alive after a scuffle with an angry bear at their Vermont home. WNYT's Dan Levy reports.Nov. 4, 2022.
KMOV
St. Clair man charged with domestic assault
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault in St. Clair yesterday. Around 5 a.m. St. Clair officers responded to a call about a woman screaming that she was being shot. When police arrived, they learned that there was an argument happening between...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Clearfield responded to a residence on Kate Street in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County, for a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Police say responding troopers were met with an irate male...
NBC News
Deadly twisters rip through Tornado Alley
19 tornadoes tore through Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, leaving a trail of destruction. Idabel, Oklahoma, where a 90-year-old man was killed, bore the brunt of the devastation. Oklahoma’s governor took a step away from the campaign trail to survey the damage, declaring a state of emergency.Nov. 5, 2022.
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
Voters will have a say on abortion in 5 states with high-stakes ballot measures
Millions of voters will soon determine the fate of abortion access in a handful of states, including Michigan, which could become the first to make an abortion ban permanently unenforceable since the fall of Roe v. Wade. At the polls Tuesday, voters in California, Michigan and Vermont will decide whether...
NBC News
532K+
Followers
59K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0