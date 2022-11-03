Read full article on original website
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Watch Astros mob Dusty Baker after manager wins first World Series
Dusty Baker is finally a World Series champion, and the Houston Astros players and coaching staff all celebrated with him once the final out was recorded. The Houston Astros are World Series champions for the second time in franchise history after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night. After trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, outfielder Yordan Alvarez hit a monstrous three-run homer to dead center field to take the lead, and never looked back. Ryan Pressly closed out the game in the ninth inning to clinch the World Series victory.
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, full postseason bracket as Astros win title over Phillies
The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions. The Astros won their second title in franchise history and first since 2017 as they took down the Philadelphia Phillies in World Series Game 6 on Saturday night. The Astros won at Minute Maid Park, becoming the first team to clinch the title at home since the 2013 Red Sox.
Astros rookie Pena named World Series MVP
Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena capped off a dominant postseason by being named World Series MVP. Pena was a force for Houston during its six-game triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .400/.423/.600 with one homer, three RBIs, five runs scored, and a series-high 10 hits. He also contributed sparkling defense at shortstop.
