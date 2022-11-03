The Houston Astros have the chance to win the 2022 World Series title on Saturday night. The Philadelphia Phillies have the chance to force a Game 7. The 2022 World Series has shifted back to Houston and will finish up this weekend with Game 6 on Saturday and Game 7 on Sunday (if necessary). The Astros enter with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning two games in a row at Citizens Bank Park. Game 6 will also mark the first time in MLB history a World Series Game has been played later than Nov. 4.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO