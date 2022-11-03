ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize, weakens to TS

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mpd84_0iwp5GJm00

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Lisa weakened into a tropical storm after making landfall near Belize City in the Central American nation of Belize, and moved inland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) at by Wednesday night. The storm's center was about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Belize City and moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).

Belize's National Emergency Management Organization said the storm came ashore between the beach town of Dangriga and Belize City.

“Everyone at home or in shelters need to remain in place until the State of Emergency has been lifted,” the national emergency management organization said in a statement. “We have not been able to send teams to do damage assessments or record any hazardous areas. Please remain where you are, and please have patience.”

Einer Gomez, the assistant manager at Ramon's Village Resort in San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, just off the coast of Belize, said a light rain had started to fall and there was some storm surge.

“All the guests that are in the beachfront units have been relocated" to less exposed rooms, and beach furniture had been secured, Gomez said. “Everyone is just waiting for it too pass."

Lisa was forecast to weaken as it crossed Belize into northern Guatemala and then move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.

The hurricane center warned of the danger of flooding and mudslides from heavy rains. It said the storm could drop 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain on Belize, the Bay Islands, northern Guatemala, the eastern portion of Mexico's Chiapas state and the Mexican state of Tabasco.

A hurricane warning was posted for Roatan island and the other Bay Islands of Honduras as well as the coast of Belize north and the southern coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya.

Lisa could re-emerge into the Gulf of Mexico, but as a tropical depression.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Monarch butterflies return to Mexico on annual migration

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The first monarch butterflies have appeared in the mountaintop forests of central Mexico where they spend the winter, Mexico’s Environment Department said Saturday. The first butterflies have been seen exploring the mountaintop reserves in th states of Mexico and Michoacan, apparently trying...
WGAU

Tanzania: Small plane crashes into Lake Victoria, 19 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and the country's prime minister says 19 people on board were killed. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gave the new death toll, up from three. Earlier, local...
WGAU

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Better catch the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday — there won’t be another like it for three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.
WGAU

East Africa Drought: At least 205 elephants, over 400 zebras dead

KENYA — Kenya’s ongoing drought has been attributed to the death of hundreds of elephants, zebras and wildebeests, according to a report released Friday by the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife. “The Kenya Wildlife Service Rangers, Community Scouts, and Research Teams counted the deaths of 205...
WGAU

Charity ship with 35 migrants refuses to leave Italian port

CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — The captain of a charity-operated migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities conducted a medical selection of the passengers and did not allow 35 to get off, acting under directives from Italy’s far-right-led government. The...
WGAU

Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port

CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — Italian authorities prevented 35 migrants they did not deem vulnerable from getting off a humanitarian rescue ship in Sicily on Sunday as Italy's new far-right-led government takes a hard line against charity maritime rescue ships operating in Italian waters. Humanitarian groups and two...
WGAU

3 more migrant bodies found in Greek sea; overall toll at 26

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — The bodies of three more migrants have been found in the western Aegean Sea near where an overloaded sailboat smuggling dozens of people to Europe sank in rough seas this week, Greek authorities said Saturday, raising the death toll to 26. A coast...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
100K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy