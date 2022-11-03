ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Arcade Boulevard and Kenwood Street are blocked off by officials after a car crashed into a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed in North Sacramento around 4:36 p.m. Streets are currently blocked off while officials investigate. Watch...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 men arrested in connection to Escalon Family Dollar shooting

ESCALON, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the Family Dollar shooting that occurred Oct. 10. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, have been arrested and charged with multiple felony violations including attempted murder and robbery, according to the Escalon Police Department. The department said they...
ESCALON, CA
ABC10

Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran arrested in connection to forgery, grand theft investigation

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton police officer was arrested as authorities investigate crimes connected to forgery and grand theft, officials said. Stockton Police Department identified the officer as Ny Tran. Police said he was turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations in connection to an investigation for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
STOCKTON, CA
TheDailyBeast

Police Refuse to Describe Horror Discovery of Missing Woman Alexis Gabe

Investigators needed a forensic odontologist to identify missing 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe, whose partial remains were discovered last week, police said in a press conference Monday. “Due to the fact that a forensic odontologist confirmed the partial remains via dental records, you can only imagine what we have recovered,” Detective Tyler Horn of the Oakley Police Department said. “Out of respect to the Gabe family, we do not want to get into specifics of what exact remains were recovered.” Gabe was reported missing Jan. 27 after she didn’t return home from her ex-boyfriend’s house. A visitor from Alaska made...
OAKLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles

Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Truck stolen from Sacramento SPCA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A video shared by the Sacramento SPCA shows someone stealing one of their large trucks on Monday and then crashing through their fence. Sacramento SPCA said that the theft of the one-ton truck happened around 9:30 p.m. The truck has designs of cats, dogs and the organization logo. The Sacramento SPCA […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Woman robbed of groceries, wallet in broad daylight in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who lives in midtown Sacramento said she was robbed in broad daylight, just feet away from her home. Victoria Mapson said this all unfolded last Thursday around 3:00 p.m. Mapson told KCRA 3 she went to a corner store to pick up some ginger ale and bananas because she was not feeling well. On the way home, she said a man came out of nowhere near P and 24th streets in midtown and took her tote bag.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Person Taken to Hospital in Two-Vehicle Crash in Sacramento

Accident on Gerber Road Involved Utility Pickup and Sedan. A two-vehicle crash on November 5 resulted in one person being transported to a hospital for further attention. The accident happened along Gerber Road between Palmer House Drive and Power Inn Road around 1:26 p.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the accident occurred between a Honda sedan and a utility pickup truck.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

3 men shot, 1 home hit by gunfire in weekend shootings

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by […]
STOCKTON, CA
kubaradio.com

Marysville Man Charged with Robbing Elderly Woman at Knifepoint

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Follow up on a story KUBA reported on last week, regarding an 89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed at knifepoint, in her home. The suspect is a Marysville man, 35-year-old Josh King. He was arrested last Thursday at his Marysville residence. The reported incident occurred Saturday evening, October...
MARYSVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Two crash victims in Elk Grove identified by Sacramento Coroner

Two people that were killed in separate collisions in Elk Grove on November 2, were identified by the Sacramento Coroner. Both are Elk Grove residents. Just after 7 am on Wednesday, November 2, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Hampton Oaks area of Elk Grove. That person was identified as 73-year-old Khanjan Bahadury of Elk Grove.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Fire under investigation in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A fire at a resource center for people recovering from alcohol addiction in Sacramento County is under investigation Monday. Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Sunset No-Al Club on Gibbons Drive. The fire significantly damaged the building, including part of the roof collapsing.
CARMICHAEL, CA
KTLA

CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
LATHROP, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempted carjacking, battery, DUI

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 26. Scott Robert English, 24, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in the 1400...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
