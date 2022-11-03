ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yale Daily News

Elis for Rachael announces non-profit status at mental health panel

The mental health advocacy group Elis for Rachael co-hosted a panel with the Yale Student Mental Health Association on Thursday Night, drawing over 50 students and alumni either in the New Haven Hotel or over Zoom. At the panel, the group announced its new status as an incorporated non-profit organization....
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Center of Language Study Director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl to retire

Center of Language Study director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after serving in the position for over 15 years. Her retirement was announced by Dean of Faculty of Arts & Sciences Tamar Gendler in a faculty-wide email on Wednesday. Van Deusen-Scholl – a professor adjunct of linguistics – assumed the position in 2007.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Yale doctor: Timing to get vaccines is now for Thanksgiving protection

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors say the time is now to get both COVID-19 and flu protection in time for Thanksgiving. Supplies for both the COVID-19 bilvalent booster shot and the seasonal flu shot are plentiful in Connecticut. “Definitely have members of family up to date get the bivalent booster the seasonal influenza vaccine […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year

As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

SQUASH: Men’s and women’s squash begin 2022-23 season

The Bulldogs have their rackets ready to swing into the 2022-2023 squash season at home at the Brady Squash Center. Yale will host the Ivy Scrimmages, the only closed Ivy League event for squash, on Saturday and Sunday. The event always takes place at Yale due to its central location on the East Coast.
NEW HAVEN, CT
cherokeephoenix.org

Jennings thrives at Coast Guard Academy

NEW LONDON, Conn. – Cherokee Nation citizen Hunter Jennings is on his way to navigating the open seas as he works toward becoming a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy. Jennings is in his sophomore year and is becoming in tune with the disciplinary aspect of attending...
NEW LONDON, CT
Yale Daily News

VOLLEYBALL: Mighty Bulldogs to play at Penn, Princeton

The Yale women’s volleyball team (18–1, 10–0 Ivy) nears the end of their season with a win streak of 16 games. The Bulldogs have dominated league play. In their 10 victories against other Ivies, they have won 30 sets and lost only five. This weekend, they travel...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent

Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Racial imbalance issues in Fairfield schools a long-term problem

FAIRFIELD — School district officials recently presented a plan to the state Board of Education to address a racial imbalance in Fairfield's public schools, but officials at all levels have acknowledged that the imbalance is a long-term problem that will take time to solve. The updated plan adds a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron, Nancy Serafino

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron and Nancy Serafino, who formerly owned Serafino Pharmacy, with this year's Compass Awards at the annual Forever in Blue Jeans Gala Nov. 18 at The Aqua Turf Club. The gala will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the banquet...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
theorangetimes.com

Election 2022 Candidate Response: Charles Ferraro

The Milford-Orange Times is continuing its election-year tradition of asking the candidates to respond to questions about what they would do for the residents of Milford and Orange if voters elect them. This special section features the responses from the candidates. Election Day is Nov. 8. Charles Ferraro is the...
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy