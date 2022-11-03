BREAKING NEWS DEERFIELD BEACH THIEF CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HE DIDN’T LIKE HIS CHANGE, SO THEY TOOK $8,000 INSTEAD

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Related
cw34.com
Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
Police: SUV hits mom, baby in stroller, then flees scene
WEST PALM BEACH — Someone driving an SUV hit a mother and the infant she was pushing in a stroller Friday night near West Palm Beach before fleeing the scene, leaving them seriously injured, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old West Palm Beach woman was pushing her 5-month-old baby boy in a stroller around 9:40 p.m. Friday...
$8K stolen from Florida business in strong-arm robbery over change dispute
Detectives with the Broward County Sheriff's Office Robbery Unit need the public's help identifying a man allegedly involved in a strong-arm robbery at a business in Deerfield Beach, which started over a disagreement about change.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $66K Home Burglary and Shooting
This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 26 – November 1, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
Boca Raton Woman Nabbed At Macy’s After Cameras Catch Theft
Department Stores Have Tremendous Surveillance Systems. Boca Raton’s Barbara Shortt Allegedly Didn’t Know… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major department stores have major security and surveillance systems that keep eyes on everything going on in the store. Yet time and time again, the Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Deputies searching for suspect after dog shot, injured in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a dog was shot in Pompano Beach. BSO Senior Public Information Officer Carey Codd said that Pompano Beach District deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of Northwest Fourth Street. Deputies...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Plantation apartment
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home. Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures 2 suspects accused of assaulting and robbing man at hotel in Fort Lauderdale
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person in town for a Dolphins game was robbed and roughed up at a South Florida hotel. It all happened early last Monday morning at the Comfort Suites near the 300 block of North Federal Highway. The victim told deputies he was asleep in...
Click10.com
Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
Washington Examiner
Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence
A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera
Miami detectives are searching for a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of a woman on Wednesday. She believes she encountered the suspect at a store before walking home.
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
WATCH THE VIDEO: Broward Hotel Guest Robbed At Gunpoint
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
Click10.com
Police in Broward County searching for distraction thieves who target the elderly
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police are on the hunt for a pair of distraction thieves. Coconut Creek police releasing sketches of a man and woman who they say robbed a 94-year-old woman last month. Investigators say the pair posed as landscapers, telling the victim they were hired by her...
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING DEERFIELD BEACH GIRL
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Deerfield Beach. Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue in Deerfield Beach. Lewis is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 108 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
Click10.com
Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old in Deerfield Beach
Deerfield Beach, Fl. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Deerfield Beach. Investigators said Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue. Lewis is 5...
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspects after sports fan robbed, pistol-whipped in Dania Beach hotel
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects after a sports fan in town for a Miami Dolphins game was allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed at a hotel in Dania Beach. The robbery occurred around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 24,...
NBC Miami
‘Devastated, Crushed': Parents Seek Answers After Young Woman Killed in Miami Hit-and-Run
The parents of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run in Miami are asking for the public's help to find the driver. The victim, Justine Avenet, was 24 and came from France to Miami to work. Avenet was struck and killed around 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 in the area...
Comments / 2