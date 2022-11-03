Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Yankees pitcher likely to decline contract option with Red Sox, test free agency
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on James Paxton. That, in turn, could leave Paxton with a decision to make about the Red Sox. Boston has a two-year, $26 million option it can exercise on Paxton after the World Series. But that’s a lot of money to pay the former New York Yankees southpaw who missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Guess Who’s Throwing Out the First Pitch Ahead of World Series Game 6
This was an obvious choice…
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
thecomeback.com
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Phillies fans teased Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants
Philadelphia Phillies fans tried to tease Justin Verlander on Thursday with a very unoriginal chant. A fan in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros shared that Phillies fans were chanting “Kate Upton” as Verlander warmed up prior to his start.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ESPN
Astros-Phillies World Series Game 5 highlights and takeaways
The Houston Astros earned a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 win in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. History is on the Astros' side as the series heads back to Houston. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, seven of the last nine teams that went home with a 3-2 series lead went on to win the series.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Look: Bryce Harper's Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Before Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Houston Astros to break the 2-2 World Series stalemate on Thursday night. After Philadelphia's red-hot offense floundered on Wednesday, Bryce Harper arrived in style for Game 5. The star Phillies slugger showed up to Citizens Bank Park in a letterman jacket adorned with...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s fate is ‘100%’ decided, MLB insider says
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “one source said it’s ‘100 percent’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back next season.”. Cashman’s current contract expires at the end of the year and he’s been...
Red Sox rookie’s knee injury is officially cause for concern
After a season marred with injury after injury, the last thing the Boston Red Sox need is to be concerned with another injury before the offseason even begins, especially when it’s their prized rookie, Triston Casas. Casas, their first-round pick in 2018 who made his long-awaited big-league debut in...
Dusty Baker leaned on great quote in handling Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander battled through five innings to get his first career World Series win in Game 5 Thursday, and part of that was down to manager Dusty Baker’s faith in his ace. Baker’s handling of his starter can apparently be partly credited to some old wisdom he received in his younger days.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Phillies Fans Spotted on Roof of Stadium During World Series Sparks Debate
Some fans will go to any lengths to watch their team play in the World Series, but some Philadelphia Phillies fans seemingly took this to new heights.
Justin Verlander’s possible final start with Astros spurs Yankees rumors again
Shortly before Game 4 of the World Series, Justin Verlander was asked about his potential final start with the Houston Astros on Thursday night in Game 5. Somehow, that immediately drew a connection to the New York Yankees. Last offseason, the Yankees were reportedly in on Verlander, offering him a...
Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral
It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 6 prediction, time, starting pitchers, TV channel, live stream, odds
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.
FOX Sports
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 6 top plays, live updates
It could all come down to this! The Houston Astros are battling the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead after narrowly defeating the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 on Thursday. However, the Astros have lost Game 6 in all three of their recent World Series appearances, and they are without first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who will be out for the remainder of the World Series with a knee injury.
