An estimated $1.5 billion is in play after Wednesday's Powerball drawing brings no winning tickets

Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
Powerball lottery warning to check tickets after 2 win massive million-dollar prices ahead of historic $1billion jackpot
LOTTERY officials have warned people to check their tickets after two lucky players won $1million in the Powerball drawer on Saturday night. It came despite nobody matching all numbers to bag the full Powerball jackpot. The jackpot now stands at $1billion with a cash option of $497million a historic figure.
Dad buys 40 lottery tickets — all winners — and wears costume to claim $30M in China
He wanted to keep the money a secret from his family.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
How to stay anonymous if you win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot prize
The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion as of Wednesday morning, with the drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. The winner, though, might not want their luck publicized, for fear of harassment from others and requests for money. Massachusetts isn’t one of the at least nine states...
Powerball the most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
WFMZ-TV Online
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the...
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing for an estimated $825 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red Powerball was 23, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 3. The jackpot, which has a cash...
Old woman finds $5000 winning scratch off lottery ticket on floor of gas station, takes her windfall to Vegas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. All in all, I’d say my grandfather was a very lucky man.
KCBD
Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million
IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because a door on his private jet fell off
Lindell told Insider the door to his private jet's luggage storage fell off the rollers before a flight from Texas to Missouri.
Gizmodo
If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning
Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
How to up your chances of winning the lottery
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $800 million, people who dream of winning might be wondering if there are ways to increase the odds of taking home the prize money.
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. There were no jackpot winners drawn Wednesday night, causing the jackpot for Saturday's drawing to rise to an estimated $1.5 billion, according to the California Lottery Press. The numbers are 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with...
Your Lincoln penny could be worth up to $114,000 – the exact ‘mule’ error to look for
A PENNY with an easy-to-miss mistake could net you over six figures. In a recent video, TikToker Treasuretown talked about a mule error that could make your coin worth up to $114,000. He showed a 2001 Denver minted penny that has a Roosevelt dime die on its reverse side. Treasuretown...
I won $1million from the lottery – my ticket-buying strategy paid off
A LOTTERY ticket from August has just scored a lucky winner $1million dollars. The anonymous winner bought the Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket back on August 31 and didn't check it until last week. The Lexington man stocks up on tickets and checks them once he has a decent amount, reports...
5 things to know before Saturday's Powerball drawing.
Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball drawing is the third largest lottery prize in US history and the second largest Powerball prize
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
This nickel just sold for $4.2 million. There are only four more coins like it
The Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel was acquired by GreatCollections Coin Auctions for $4.2 million. Only five of the rare 1913-dated coins are known.
