Florida State

An estimated $1.5 billion is in play after Wednesday's Powerball drawing brings no winning tickets

By Travis Caldwell, Chris Boyette, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
CBS Chicago

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn't been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
FLORIDA STATE
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning

No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS LA

$1.2 billion jackpot up for grabs in Powerball drawing Wednesday

The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history will be on the line Wednesday after no tickets were sold with all six numbers in the multi-state Powerball game for the 38th consecutive draw.The estimated $1.2 billion jackpot is the largest for a U.S. lottery game since the $1.337 billion jackpot for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. The record U.S. lottery jackpot is $1.586 billion for the Jan. 23, 2016, Powerball drawing. The second-largest is $1.537 billion for the Oct. 23, 2018, Mega Millions drawing.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million,...
Clayton News Daily

FLORIDA STATE

