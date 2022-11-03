An estimated $1.5 billion is in play after Wednesday's Powerball drawing brings no winning tickets

Read full article on original website
Here are the winning numbers in Saturday's $825M Powerball drawing
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $825 million, the second largest in the game's history, the cash value, is an estimated $410.2 million.
No one won Saturday's Powerball drawing. Now the jackpot grows to a record $1.9 billion.
Saturday's Powerball drawing produced no winners, increasing the jackpot total to $1.9 billion. The next drawing is Monday.
Powerball Drawing: Can You Increase Odds of Winning $1.6 Billion Jackpot?
"The Powerball jackpot that started rolling three months ago has become the world's largest lotto prize ever offered," Powerball said.
4 people waking up as millionaires after Powerball drawing, jackpot hits $420M
WASHINGTON — Powerball's jackpot prize has toppled the $400 million mark as it continues a weekslong winless streak. Even so, people in several states are waking up as millionaires this morning. Three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota purchased winning tickets worth $1 million ahead of Monday night's drawing.
Powerball: How to watch Saturday night’s $1.6 billion drawing
Powerball players can watch the live drawing Saturday night to be one of the first people to know if their ticket wins what is currently the highest jackpot in the history of any lottery game. The jackpot for Saturday, Nov. 5 is worth an estimated $1.6 billion as of Saturday...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn't been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Did Anyone in Louisiana Win a Piece of the Powerball Jackpot?
The Powerball drawing on Saturday night did not bring a new multimillionaire. There was no big winner for the $825 million dollar prize. The jackpot has now hit a new milestone. It's now worth more than $1 billion dollars and that number will keep growing. The lump sum one time payout for that prize will be $497 million.
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning
No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion after no winning ticket; next drawing is Monday
No one won Saturday night’s $825 million grand prize, which means the Powerball jackpot now stands at $1 billion. The next drawing is Monday.
Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night prize
The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing, which if hit, would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S lottery history. The Oct. 29 drawing will be the 37th jackpot since the last win on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot...
$1.2 billion jackpot up for grabs in Powerball drawing Wednesday
The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history will be on the line Wednesday after no tickets were sold with all six numbers in the multi-state Powerball game for the 38th consecutive draw.The estimated $1.2 billion jackpot is the largest for a U.S. lottery game since the $1.337 billion jackpot for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. The record U.S. lottery jackpot is $1.586 billion for the Jan. 23, 2016, Powerball drawing. The second-largest is $1.537 billion for the Oct. 23, 2018, Mega Millions drawing.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million,...
