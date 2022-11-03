Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world. Plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. Travelers require a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the e-Visa for India for short stays. In 2014, the country first introduced an e-visa system, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. In the years that followed, other countries were added to the shortlist. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, which is a multiple-entry visa allowing stays of up to 180 days in the country. US travelers can obtain an e-Visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.

3 DAYS AGO