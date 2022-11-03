ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Amber Alert canceled: Mother took child against doctor’s orders

By Joe Millitzer, Reggie Lee, Chris Regnier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxrY5_0iwp2ajz00

ST. LOUIS – An overnight Amber Alert was cancelled after the seriously ill 10-month-old baby at the center of the alert was found safe.

Thursday morning, the child’s mother is in custody.

The Amber Alert was issued after police said the baby’s 24-year-old mother took the child from Children’s Hospital in the Central West End, violating at least two orders. St. Louis County Police told us that the 10-month-old girl was brought to Children’s Hospital and was determined to be in critical and unstable condition due to neglect.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Authorities shared the baby weighed 13 pounds. According to the CDC website, the average weight for a 10-month-old girl is about 19 pounds.

Investigators explained that a protective custody order was issued, but the mother left the hospital with the child against doctor’s orders and against the protective custody order. That prompted the Amber Alert, which many of us got on our phones overnight. The alert lasted more than two and a half hours before it was canceled.

A release from county police said that the mother refused to bring the child back to the hospital and that the baby was in imminent threat of death if medical intervention wasn’t received.

We are still waiting to hear more details from county police on how the mom and baby were located and what charges the mom might now face.

MAP: These are Missouri’s reddest, bluest counties

It’s understood that the baby is safe and is being treated at a hospital, but not Children’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 11

mikhela tuesday
6d ago

my cousin is a small child I don't agree with the mother taking the child period but some children have weight gaining issues it's not always neglect.

Reply(7)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Murder suspect of slain pregnant Mo. woman back in court

JOPLIN, Mo. — Amber Waterman, 42, appeared in court today (11/9) for a preliminary and detention hearing. The judge reviewed court documents, and although no additional evidence was presented, the judge ruled there was enough evidence based on the affidavits provided by law enforcement officials, to present the case to a grand jury.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

Woman asks for help after fire kills family members

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman is asking for help and donations after a deadly fire Monday evening claimed the lives of her uncle and his daughter. “It’s my uncle, and that’s my cousin. I take her to school every morning; pick her up every day. So, it’s kind of like, I’m lost,” Tyranecia Jones said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Freeburg woman admits defrauding schools she worked for

BENTON, Ill. – A woman who worked as a business manager for a pair of Belleville-area schools pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud in federal court. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Michelle Miller took nearly $154,000 in funds she was not entitled to from St. Teresa’s and St. Luke’s.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Black Jack man accused of killing sister

A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say.
BLACK JACK, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigating a shooting in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in Ferguson on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Canfield Drive. Ferguson Police Department said the victim was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at the...
FERGUSON, MO
FOX2Now

Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man dies in St. Louis County motorcycle crash

St. Louis County, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal wreck involving a man on a motorcycle. He has been identified as Gerald McClain, 31, of St. Louis. On November 6, about 3:35 p.m., a crash happened near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive. A woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler and stopped at the stop sign on northbound Wembley Drive at Reavis Barracks Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy