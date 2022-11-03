Amber Alert canceled: Mother took child against doctor’s orders

ST. LOUIS – An overnight Amber Alert was cancelled after the seriously ill 10-month-old baby at the center of the alert was found safe.

Thursday morning, the child’s mother is in custody.

The Amber Alert was issued after police said the baby’s 24-year-old mother took the child from Children’s Hospital in the Central West End, violating at least two orders. St. Louis County Police told us that the 10-month-old girl was brought to Children’s Hospital and was determined to be in critical and unstable condition due to neglect.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Authorities shared the baby weighed 13 pounds. According to the CDC website, the average weight for a 10-month-old girl is about 19 pounds.

Investigators explained that a protective custody order was issued, but the mother left the hospital with the child against doctor’s orders and against the protective custody order. That prompted the Amber Alert, which many of us got on our phones overnight. The alert lasted more than two and a half hours before it was canceled.

A release from county police said that the mother refused to bring the child back to the hospital and that the baby was in imminent threat of death if medical intervention wasn’t received.

We are still waiting to hear more details from county police on how the mom and baby were located and what charges the mom might now face.

It’s understood that the baby is safe and is being treated at a hospital, but not Children’s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.