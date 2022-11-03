Read full article on original website
Related
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
Autoblog
Michael Schumacher’s F1 Ferrari up for sale in multimillion-dollar auction
The Ferrari driven to five Grand Prix victories by Michael Schumacher during his World Championship winning 2003 F1 season will go under the hammer next week in Geneva and could fetch $9.4 million, auction house Sotheby’s said on Friday. With this racing car, designed by Rory Byrne and Ross...
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
techeblog.com
Ferrari 288 GTO Hommage Concept Pays Tribute to the Original, Could Have Hybrid Powertrain
Game concept designer Zhiheng Guo wanted to pay tribute to an iconic Italian supercar, and so he came up with the Ferrari 288 GTO Hommage. The original was basically a homologation of the Ferrari 308 GTB and designated to compete in the new 1982 Group B Circuit Race series. Power came from a twin-turbocharged 2.9L V8 making 395 hp and 366 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
fordauthority.com
M-Sport Ford Withdraws Adrien Fourmaux From WRC Japan
M-Sport Ford has elected to withdraw French driver Adrien Fourmaux from competition at Rally Japan on November 10th through 13th, 2022, according to a recent report from Motorsport. The M-Sport Ford rally team initially had Fourmaux slated to drive one of three Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid race cars at the...
Autoblog
Maurizio Reggiani talks racing, forced induction, and Lamborghini V12s
Maurizio Reggiani deserves his own chapter in Lamborghini's history. He joined the Italian company in 1995 and rose to the position of chief technical officer in 2006; he notably led the development of some of Lamborghini's greatest modern-day engines, including the 6.5-liter V12 that powers the Aventador. His time as the head of Lamborghini's research and development department ended earlier in 2022 and he now serves as vice president of motorsport. His successor, Rouven Mohr, is tasked with implementing an ambitious and far-reaching electrification strategy called Direzione Cor Tauri and outlined in 2021.
The Pininfarina Battista Electric Hypercar Has Ferrari F430 Scuderia DNA
The first Pininfarina Battistas recently arrived in the USA, and to coincide with this momentous occasion, Automobili Pininfarina also announced a new retail partner in Dallas. The dealer in Dallas is the tenth of its kind across the globe, and these spaces exist to provide easy access to Pininfarina's customers who want to customize one of the 150 vehicles that will be built.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
