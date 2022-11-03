ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gang member who helped run drug operations gets 10 years

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Wv3k_0iwozpAp00
Crystal meth. | Photo courtesy of Radspunk/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

A San Fernando Valley gang member who helped run drug trafficking operations has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for federal racketeering and narcotics crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Mark Anthony Espinosa, 43, of Lancaster, was sentenced late Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court.

Espinosa pleaded guilty in April to one count each of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and conspiracy to distribute drugs, including methamphetamine, according to the Justice Department.

Court documents show that from November 2015 to November 2019, Espinosa conspired with other members of the Vineland Boys to sell drugs throughout the gang’s “territory.” He also acted as a drug supplier and operated drug and firearms stash locations, and enforced the gang’s extortion of drug dealers, including through violence, prosecutors said.

In his plea agreement, Espinosa admitted to committing a series of criminal activities, including a March 2016 meeting in which he discussed an incident in which he and another gang member held a gun to the head of an individual in a back-alley confrontation.

Espinosa also admitted to engaging in a drug deal in June 2016, in which he and a co-defendant sold about 112 grams of methamphetamine to a buyer who paid $700, the prosecutors said.

In 2019, a federal grand jury indicted 31 members and associates of the gang. So far, federal prosecutors have secured 29 convictions, including 14 convictions that have resulted in prison sentences of at least 10 years. One of the men, Jesus Gonzalez Jr., 29, of Sun Valley, is serving a 31-year federal prison sentence for committing multiple felonies, including the attempted murders of three rivals.

The case’s lead defendant, Mario Alberto Miranda, 31, of Sherman Oaks, an alleged shot caller of the gang, and Ulises Botello, 46, of Palmdale, are scheduled to go to trial in October 2023 in downtown Los Angeles on federal racketeering conspiracy and narcotics charges.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theavtimes.com

Lancaster man who helped run drug operations sentenced to 10 years

A gang member who helped run drug trafficking operations has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for federal racketeering and narcotics crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Mark Anthony Espinosa, 43, of Lancaster, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Los Angeles federal court. Espinosa pleaded guilty in...
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

FBI says fugitive arrested in Mexico was returned to LA

A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced Friday. In December 2009, Steven Aguilar-Medina allegedly shot two Los Angeles gang rivals, one of whom died, according to Don Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hesperia man arrested after being found in possession of "dozens of illegal firearms"

Authorities on Friday arrested a Hesperia man who was found to be in possession of "dozens of illegal firearms."The man, Puleaga Pele, 44, was arrested for acting as an unlicensed firearms dealer and is set to make a court appearance at the United States District Court in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday. Investigators executed a search warrant on Pele's home after he was discovered to be a part of a separate investigation. They found that he had offered to sell the target of that investigation multiple firearms, "which appeared to be of unknown manufacturer and without a serial number."The guns were traced to his home, where investigators found 33 firearms inside of a Hummer truck in the garage. 10 of those are allegedly "ghost guns."They also found a stolen firearm, a machine gun and thousands of rounds of ammunition and assorted high-capacity magazines. If convicted of the charge, Pele faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. 
HESPERIA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

First Look Into LA County Sheriff's New Task Force Going After Fentanyl Dealers

Across Los Angeles County, at least one person a day is dying from ingesting fentanyl. It is a powerful drug intended for those with severe pain, like cancer. However, a synthetic form of the drug, made illegally, is showing up on streets across the country, including here in Southern California. Federal investigators say it is found in drugs like cocaine and heroin, but also in counterfeit pills that look real and can be ordered on social media apps.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD briefly pursues suspected stolen vehicle in El Sereno

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department briefly was in pursuit of a vehicle in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles Saturday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, the driver of the silver-colored SUV was driving a stolen vehicle. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana teenager is caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle

A Fontana teenager was caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:20 p.m., deputies from the Central Station conducted proactive patrol near Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive in the unincorporated area of San Bernardino. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
FONTANA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
FONTANA, CA
signalscv.com

Robbery witness interrupts crime, suspect leaves with nothing

A robbery suspect left with nothing after a witness interrupted the alleged crime at a CVS on the 25800 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputies responded to the CVS at approximately 6:30 p.m. and,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

Man armed with axe shot by LA deputies in Compton

A man who was allegedly armed with an axe was shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies in Compton Thursday afternoon just minutes after he apparently threatened an employee at a nearby store. It all unfolded around 12:15 p.m. at an Ampm in the 2000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. While Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy