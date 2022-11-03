On November 4th, at approximately 11:29 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 blk. of Saviers Rd. in regards to a shooting that had just occurred. Witnesses reported seeing a white sport utility vehicle pull in behind another occupied vehicle. The driver, later identified as suspect Ixta, exited the sport utility vehicle and fired several rounds from a handgun at the occupied vehicle. The occupants in the victim vehicle fled the area and Ixta fled the area as well. Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO