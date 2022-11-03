ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Palmdale

Authorities Friday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building

A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
oxnardpd.org

Suspect Wanted by U.S. Marshalls Office Arrested After Committing a Shooting on Saviers Rd.

On November 4th, at approximately 11:29 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 blk. of Saviers Rd. in regards to a shooting that had just occurred. Witnesses reported seeing a white sport utility vehicle pull in behind another occupied vehicle. The driver, later identified as suspect Ixta, exited the sport utility vehicle and fired several rounds from a handgun at the occupied vehicle. The occupants in the victim vehicle fled the area and Ixta fled the area as well. Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

Robbery witness interrupts crime, suspect leaves with nothing

A robbery suspect left with nothing after a witness interrupted the alleged crime at a CVS on the 25800 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputies responded to the CVS at approximately 6:30 p.m. and,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Stolen plates, not stolen vehicle in Valencia

A traffic stop in Valencia resulted in the discovery of swapped license plates, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were alerted of a protentional stolen vehicle at 3:53 p.m. The stolen vehicle was reported to be a gray BMW SUV.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fatal semi-truck vs pedestrian crash in Oxnard

A 51-year-old Oxnard woman died in a semi-truck vs pedestrian accident early Thursday morning on Camino Del Sol and Kinetic Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The post Fatal semi-truck vs pedestrian crash in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified

The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Man detained on suspicion of hitting woman on Lyons

A man was detained Wednesday morning on suspicion of battering a woman on Lyons Avenue and Apple Street in Newhall, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect was being detained as of 11:45 a.m., and deputies were still looking for the victim who’d apparently fled the scene.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner

A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy