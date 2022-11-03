Read full article on original website
2 arrested for Covina Halloween party shooting that killed 2; LASD searching for 3rd suspect
COVINA, Calif. - Two murder suspects have turned themselves in as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina from earlier this week. Brian Ramos and Adrian Robles turned themselves in to authorities Saturday, according to LASD. Ramos and Robles are...
Motorcyclist drives down wrong side of LA freeway, pops wheelies during police pursuit, footage shows
During the chase, the biker was seen performing stunts, like popping wheelies and standing on the seat, while patrol cars trailed closely behind, footage captured by KTLA shows.
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
Authorities Identify Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Palmdale
Authorities Friday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
Second man fatally shot in Covina area identified; suspects sought
Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
After teen shot in Santa Clarita, friends crash right outside hospital
A teen was shot in Santa Clarita and then the driver rushing him to the hospital was involved in a major crash Wednesday night.
Authorities identify big rig driver involved in low-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Authorities have identified the driver of a big rig that led deputies on a slow-speed chase that ended in the Santa Clarita Valley with the truck consumed by flames on Thursday. At about 12:30 p.m., deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 15800 block of Edgewood Way in Frazier Park for […]
1 dead, 1 hurt in 3-vehicle crash involving overturned big rig in Rosemead: CNS
A crash on the 10 Freeway in Rosemead involving at least three vehicles killed one person, injured another and left a semi truck on its side Saturday morning. The crash at 5:10 a.m. forced the closure of the eastbound freeway near Rosemead Boulevard, City News Service reported. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for […]
LASD bodycam video shows teens being given Narcan after being found unresponsive
Shocking body camera video shows two teens in Duarte being rescued by quick-thinking sheriff's deputies after they were found lying on a bedroom floor, unresponsive, after possibly ingesting fentanyl, authorities said.
Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building
A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
Suspect Wanted by U.S. Marshalls Office Arrested After Committing a Shooting on Saviers Rd.
On November 4th, at approximately 11:29 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 blk. of Saviers Rd. in regards to a shooting that had just occurred. Witnesses reported seeing a white sport utility vehicle pull in behind another occupied vehicle. The driver, later identified as suspect Ixta, exited the sport utility vehicle and fired several rounds from a handgun at the occupied vehicle. The occupants in the victim vehicle fled the area and Ixta fled the area as well. Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.
Robbery witness interrupts crime, suspect leaves with nothing
A robbery suspect left with nothing after a witness interrupted the alleged crime at a CVS on the 25800 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputies responded to the CVS at approximately 6:30 p.m. and,...
Deputies: Stolen plates, not stolen vehicle in Valencia
A traffic stop in Valencia resulted in the discovery of swapped license plates, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were alerted of a protentional stolen vehicle at 3:53 p.m. The stolen vehicle was reported to be a gray BMW SUV.
Fatal semi-truck vs pedestrian crash in Oxnard
A 51-year-old Oxnard woman died in a semi-truck vs pedestrian accident early Thursday morning on Camino Del Sol and Kinetic Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The post Fatal semi-truck vs pedestrian crash in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified
The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a...
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred just outside Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. A teenage boy was shot at an apartment complex on Valle Del Oro. On the way to the hospital, the victim’s car struck another vehicle that was just outside the entrance to the hospital.
Man detained on suspicion of hitting woman on Lyons
A man was detained Wednesday morning on suspicion of battering a woman on Lyons Avenue and Apple Street in Newhall, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect was being detained as of 11:45 a.m., and deputies were still looking for the victim who’d apparently fled the scene.
Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner
A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
