Granada Hills, CA

Chevy Samson
5d ago

Looks to me like a teacher and a teacher’s aide should be looking for new jobs and the girl’s parents should be looking for a good lawyer.

MIZ
6d ago

Not one person could intervene? What kind of boys are we raising? Clearly the teacher and aide weren’t prepared to do anything. There’s no way my son would standby watching a guy beat a girl🤬

Mildred Pierce
5d ago

This needs to stop my son is also special needs and when I'm school, is bullied every day.boy have taken his shoes and put them in the trash , in turn he has to dig in trash to retrieve them.schools should be held liable for any outcome of bullying .This should include the parent of the child that is bullying any child .my boy is in therapy for all this suffering.

