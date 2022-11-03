Phoenix Suns (7-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Phoenix in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia went 6-6 overall last season while going 24-17 at home. The 76ers averaged 21.8 assists per game on 36.4 made field goals last...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO