Porterville Recorder
Butler hosts New Orleans to begin season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -16.5; over/under is 148. BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs host the New Orleans Privateers in the season opener. Butler went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season. New Orleans...
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94
Percentages: FG .393, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3,...
76ers host the Suns for cross-conference contest
Phoenix Suns (7-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Phoenix in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia went 6-6 overall last season while going 24-17 at home. The 76ers averaged 21.8 assists per game on 36.4 made field goals last...
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus
Phoenix Suns player Cam Johnson has suffered a torn meniscus.
Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play
New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play. Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while...
San Antonio takes on Denver, looks to stop 3-game slide
Denver Nuggets (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Denver after losing three straight games. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play last season. The Spurs averaged 7.6...
Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game
Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
Vanderbilt hosts Memphis in season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -1.5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Memphis Tigers for the season opener. Vanderbilt finished 19-17 overall a season ago while going 12-8 at home. The Commodores shot 42.4% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season. Memphis finished 5-6...
