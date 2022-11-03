ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Porterville Recorder

Butler hosts New Orleans to begin season

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -16.5; over/under is 148. BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs host the New Orleans Privateers in the season opener. Butler went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season. New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Detroit faces Oklahoma City, looks to break 3-game slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Oklahoma City as losers of three straight games. Detroit finished 23-59 overall with a 13-28 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio takes on Denver, looks to stop 3-game slide

Denver Nuggets (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Denver after losing three straight games. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play last season. The Spurs averaged 7.6...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94

Percentages: FG .393, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota hosts New York in non-conference play

New York Knicks (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Minnesota for a non-conference matchup. Minnesota went 2-4 overall a season ago while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game last season, 39.7...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

76ers host the Suns for cross-conference contest

Phoenix Suns (7-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Phoenix in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia went 6-6 overall last season while going 24-17 at home. The 76ers averaged 21.8 assists per game on 36.4 made field goals last...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play

New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play. Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game

Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

UCLA Bruins begin season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins begin the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets. UCLA finished 28-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

