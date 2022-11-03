ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Granville Public Library notes for Nov. 6-12

By Special to Granville Sentinel
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgTTt_0iwozViP00

Upcoming events at the Granville Public Library are listed below.

Baby Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for babies. For children up to 18 months old.

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Community Room

Dino-vember Crochet-a-Long

Roar! The library is celebrating dinosaurs for Dino-vember! Make a cute little stegosaurus crochet plushie! The library will supply the yarn, stuffing and accessories. You supply the 3.5mm or US E hook. Prior crochet experience is required. For adults and 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Community Room

Toddler Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for toddlers. For children ages 19 months to 3 years.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Community Room

Tween Tech: Personalized Dinosaur Keychain

Pick out your favorite dinosaur, then personalize it! For 4-6 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Meeting Room B

Overlooked Books Book Club

Join the library to discuss "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman. Can this amateur team of 70-something-year-old hobby sleuths solve their first local murder case in this humorous tale? Copies of the book are available at the Circulation Desk. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Location: Community Room

Preschool Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for preschoolers. For children ages 3-5.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 10

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Community Room

All STEAMED Up: Digging for Dinos

Excavate some dinosaur bones and make dinosaur fossils out of salt dough. For 3-6 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 10

Time: 4:30-5 p.m.

Location: Community Room

The Paul Brock Band: High Powered Music from Ireland

Enjoy an evening of Irish music with the Paul Brock Band at the historic Granville Inn. During the performance, learn about the influence of Irish music on American bluegrass music. Paul's album, "Humdinger," was voted "Irish Music Album of the Year" by The Irish Times and "Instrumental Album of the Year" by The Irish American News. Tickets are free, but registration is required. Space is limited. For adults and 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 10

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Location: The Granville Inn

GMS Book Club

Join Mrs. Bice and Wendy from GPL for book club! For November, we are reading "The Taking of Jake Livingston" by Ryan Douglass. If you need a copy of the book, see Mrs. Bice or stop by the main desk at the library.

Date: Friday, Nov. 11

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: GMS Library

Board Games & Pizza

Teens, come hang out, game, and enjoy some pizza at this after-hours program! There are tons of board games to choose from! Exclusively for 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Friday, Nov. 11

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Community Room

Collecting Kindness

Paint kindness rocks and enjoy coffee and donuts during this collection event to support the Licking County Coalition for Housing. Bella’s Beans will be there giving free swag to those who donate new items for LCCH. New items needed: twin or full blankets, towels, shampoo/conditioner, 3-in-1 bodywash, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, laundry detergent, feminine care products, toilet paper, paper towels, kitchen trash bags, dish soap, all-purpose spray cleaners, warm gloves, winter hats, scarves. For all ages. Can't make it to the Collecting Kindness event? The library will be collecting items throughout the months of November and December.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12

Time: 10 a.m.-noon

Location: Community Room

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches

Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop

Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
COLUMBUS, OH
ashlandsource.com

11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland

ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
ASHLAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dollar General accused of overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s attorney general and the Franklin County auditor are calling out Dollar General for allegedly deceiving customers. Since NBC4 first reported about pricing discrepancies at the discount chain, which owns hundreds of stores across Ohio, more customers have come forward with complaints that they were charged higher prices than what was […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scotts’ Hawthorne cannabis supply must make sacrifices to survive, Hagedorns say

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The strategy vice president in the cannabis supply subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. worked his way up through the Marysville company over two decades, starting with a college internship. He and Chris Hagedorn, president of Hawthorne Gardening Co., worked side by side as Scotts (NYSE: SMG) built the hydroponics […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List

Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy