13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
thevillagereporter.com
Lauber Clothing In Archbold Closing After 134 years Of Helping Northwest Ohio Men & Women Look Their Best
A FAMILY AFFAIR … Lauber Clothing Owner Tim Smith has worked alongside his daughter, Michelle Collins for over 35 years. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) On Friday, October 30, 2022, Lauber Clothing finished off its last day of business with a small get-together of about 30 friends and family in the back of the store.
sent-trib.com
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
BG substation damaged during windy weather, large parts of city left without power
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Windy weather caused problems across large parts of the area on Saturday afternoon, especially in Wood County. A large portion of Bowling Green was without power for much of the day after an electric substation sustained damage, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
Man found dead in Perrysburg Township fire late Thursday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A late-night fire in Perrysburg Township left one man dead Thursday. The fire broke out at the Titleist Club Apartments located on Mandell Road near Bates around 10:30 p.m. The Wood County coroner's office identified the victim as Justin Dotson. His age has not yet been...
City of Lima announces bridge project
LIMA — The City of Lima has announced a new project. Beginning in the Spring of 2024, the city will rehabilitate the West Street Bridge over the Ottawa River. The city also plans to rebuild the southern intersection with Eureka Street and South Shore Drive. The project is expected...
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 11-3-22
1039 Carol Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas and Aspen Rettig, to Julia Hada, $243,000. 433 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas and Shannon Pine, to Dan and Karen Glenn, $183,000. 6695 Wesley Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Matthew Brooks and Kelly Seger, to Megan Pierce and Tyler Hewson,...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Ada Herald
“Why is it aimed toward the southeast?”
ADA/circa, 1903 -- The cannon in Ada’s Railroad Park is aiming toward the southeast. That is no coincidence. It was aimed toward Ft. Sumter as a symbolic show of cover protection, as well as a poignant show of respect for area soldiers who fought in the Civil War. The...
13abc.com
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
wktn.com
Findlay Man Injured in Car/Building Crash
A man was injured after the car he was driving struck a church building in Findlay Thursday evening. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 62 year old Ronald Dukes drove off the left side of the road after entering West Main Cross Street from Western Avenue. His...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-28
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of new permit process for PODS
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima city officials want to make sure residents are aware of a new permitting process for Portable On Demand Storage. Lima City Council recently passed an ordinance establishing a time limit, size requirement, and placement on a property for the use of PODS in residential areas. Permits will be required starting Thursday, November 10th through the city's building department.
Missing person found deceased in Swan Creek Thursday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after the body of missing 19-year-old was found in Swan Creek Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, Toledo police reported Adam Harrigan missing Wednesday evening, citing concerns for his safety and believing he was in Maumee or the south Toledo area. On Thursday...
continentalenews.com
Putnam County Disaster Preparedness – For Residents 55 & Over
Attention adults, age 55 & over – There is still time to register for this county-wide program. Sign up below with your email address to receive the Continental eNews in your inbox and always be in-the-know! Please note that this is a double opt-in form, meaning once you enter your information and click submit, an email will be sent to the email address provided asking you to click a link to confirm you really do want to sign up to receive our news in your inbox. So don't forget to check your email and click the link!
hometownstations.com
62-year-old man injured after his vehicle crashes into a downtown Findlay church
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man sustained injuries after he lost control of his car and struck a church in Findlay, Thursday evening. 62-year-old Ronald Dukes of Findlay crashed into St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish downtown church and sustained injuries of unknown severity. Dukes was traveling southbound in the 300 block of Western Avenue when his Toyota Corolla crossed West Main Cross Street, went into the lane of oncoming traffic, and off the road striking the church. Dukes was then transported via HANCO to Blanchard Valley Hospital for medical treatment. He was also issued a citation for operation without reasonable control along with an additional criminal charge.
