Images released by police after a man allegedly indecently exposed himself to two young girls, 8 and 4, at a shopping centre

By Max Aldred
 3 days ago

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly exposed himself to at least two children in a shopping centre.

The man is alleged to have flashed two girls aged four and eight-years-old on separate occasions in the Harbour Town Shopping Centre at Biggera Waters on the Gold Coast.

It's alleged the man entered the shopping centre's food court on Wednesday, September 28 and took up a seat nearby to an eight-year-old girl who was sitting with her mother.

Police say he then exposed himself to the girl before promptly leaving the building about midday.

Police allege the man went back to the food-court a month later on October 12 and sat at a table beside a four-year-old girl and her mother.

He then allegedly exposed himself to the girl and left the centre.

'Investigations indicate the man strategically positions himself at a table so the children’s parents are unaware of the offending at the time,' a police spokeswoman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qi7wa_0iwoxoSu00
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to after two instances of indecent exposure in a Gold Coast shopping centre in September and October (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385mSr_0iwoxoSu00
Another image of the man police wish to speak to in relation to incidences of wilful exposure at a Gold Coast shopping centre

Now, police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incidences of wilful exposure.

He slipped shopping centre security earlier this week, after guards spotted and followed him.

When he noticed he was being tailed, the alleged offender dashed across a main road.

No one was physically injured during the incidents, police have confirmed.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or their local police station.

Comments / 29

Trey M
2d ago

sometimes I wish I was back on the prison yard. it was a long time ago, but we knew how to handle this kind of thing. if y'all did..there would be less of it..but I guess ya have to have real convictions for that. heh heh😬

Reply(3)
11
T County Tucker
1d ago

Give them chidren's Dad 15 minutes to "forgive" him!

Reply(1)
13
Daily Mail

