Effective: 2022-11-06 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet above 6,000 feet. Snowfall of 2 to 3 feet from 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet from 4,000 feet to 5,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP, Grant Grove Area, Sequoia NP and South End of the Upper Sierra. * WHEN...Valid from 10 PM PST this evening until 10 AM PST Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Count on road closures due to snow cover. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches along with blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibilities.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO