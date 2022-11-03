Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Family Offices and HNWIs Investing More In Digital Asset Service Providers – Survey
An October 2022 survey report co-authored by KPMG China and Aspen Digital has revealed that the majority of Family Offices (FOs) and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in Hong Kong and Singapore are investing in digital asset service providers mainly through direct equity, followed by private investment in public tokens.
XPENG Completes RMB964 Million Debut Issuance of Auto Leasing Carbon-neutral Asset-backed Securities on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that its subsidiary, Guangzhou Xiaopeng Automotive Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., has successfully concluded its debut issuance of RMB964 million (app. US$133.5 million) automobile leasing carbon-neutral asset-backed securities (“ABS”) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006434/en/ XPENG G9 (Photo: Business Wire)
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
gcimagazine.com
The Estée Lauder Companies Releases Social Impact and Sustainability Report
The Estée Lauder Companies has released its fiscal year 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Report, which outlines progress made toward the company’s social impact and sustainability goals. Highlights of the report include:. Commitment to transition ELC’s global corporate vehicle fleet to electric by the end of calendar year...
freightwaves.com
Demand for logistics space ‘healthy,’ Link Logistics says
Logistics real estate provider Link Logistics said demand for space remains firm in a third-quarter update issued Wednesday. Backed by Blackstone, Link owns and operates the largest U.S.-only portfolio of logistics properties. “We are seeing healthy, broad-based demand for space, high levels of leasing activity and limited vacancy across our...
rigzone.com
3t Energy Group Acquires Training Firm
3t Energy Group has further enhanced its training capabilities with the acquisition of Utility and Construction Training. — 3t Energy Group has made a step forward in providing re-skilling services to the UK’s workforce in support of the Energy Transition market by acquiring Utility and Construction Training (UCT), the UK’s leading construction and utility infrastructure training provider.
Crypto is about to change bookkeeping rules—and soon the accounting profession
“Accounting is the language of business,” said Warren Buffett. “You have to be as comfortable with that as you are with your own native language to really evaluate businesses.”. Buffett is right. Modern accounting is so important that some consider double-entry bookkeeping one of the great innovations of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Philippines: UnionBank Live on METACO Harmonize to Launch Crypto Services
METACO, the provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has “gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize™, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”
dailyhodl.com
Nearly 100% of Institutional Investors Say One Crypto Use Case Will Revolutionize Asset Management: BNY Mellon
A survey commissioned by the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is showing that tokenized products are highly popular among institutional investors. The survey, which polled 271 institutional investors, says that over 90% of the respondents would be interested in putting their money into tokenized products. “91% of respondents...
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
How an electric products company founded in 1836 is helping modern companies solve one of the most vexing problems of our time
Joshua Dickinson, Schneider Electric's new CFO for North America, talks about sustainability, digitization, and automation.
campussafetymagazine.com
Milestone Systems Announces Specialized Video Management Solution for Healthcare
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Milestone Systems, a provider of open-platform video management software, announces its embarkment on a strategy that will result in solutions that enable video technology to be a value driver for specific industries, including healthcare. Based on a deeper understanding of the customers’ objectives, needs, and challenges...
The last American venture capitalist in Beijing: Here are the strategic miscalculations undermining America’s technology competition with China
Today, TikTok is worth $50 billion more than all of Meta. Here’s why American tech is falling behind, according to Ben Harburg.
zycrypto.com
ZoidPay Gets $75M Investment From GEM Digital To Revolutionize The Web 3 Space
ZoidPay, a leading Web 3.0 architecture provider, has received $75 million from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) to develop the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web3 financial services. As per the announcement, this funding will also help ZoidPay develop a to-go open architecture for scaling the first...
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
Mastercard To Power Crypto Trading Via Banks By 2023 With Paxos Deal: CNBC
Payments giant Mastercard plans to bring cryptocurrency trading to traditional finance customers via their banks. The company announced a pilot program on Monday, per CNBC’s report. Mastercard will offer its services as a bridge between banks and Paxos, a crypto broker tapped by PayPal. Chief digital officer Jorn Lambert...
crowdfundinsider.com
Ant Group Digital Technologies Introduces Storage Engine LETUS
Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. LETUS, which was developed and designed by the AntChain team, will “increase the effectiveness and lower the storage costs...
Crypto Weekly: EMEA Regulators Build up Legal Framework
In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the past week, lawmakers have moved to better equip regulators with the tools needed to oversee the cryptocurrency industry. In the United Kingdom, the latest amendments proposed to the Financial Services and Markets Bill will expand the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will become responsible for regulating all crypto-related activity.
How the U.S. Can Win the Global Semiconductor Race | Opinion
The CHIPS Act, which provides federal subsidies to revitalize the semiconductor industry, was a bipartisan accomplishment.
bitcoinist.com
From The BPI To Treasury: Bitcoin Is A Strategic Asset for National Security
The BPI took on the U.S. Department of Treasury’s challenge. Treasury requested public comment on digital assets’ national security implications, and the Bitcoin Policy Institute answered with a bomb of a document. It explains the overall value of bitcoin as a tool for freedom. It compares bitcoin to classic US-funded initiatives like Radio Free Europe and the Tor network. It touches the heartstrings and exposes the case in a convincing way.
