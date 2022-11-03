ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Family Offices and HNWIs Investing More In Digital Asset Service Providers – Survey

An October 2022 survey report co-authored by KPMG China and Aspen Digital has revealed that the majority of Family Offices (FOs) and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in Hong Kong and Singapore are investing in digital asset service providers mainly through direct equity, followed by private investment in public tokens.
The Associated Press

XPENG Completes RMB964 Million Debut Issuance of Auto Leasing Carbon-neutral Asset-backed Securities on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that its subsidiary, Guangzhou Xiaopeng Automotive Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., has successfully concluded its debut issuance of RMB964 million (app. US$133.5 million) automobile leasing carbon-neutral asset-backed securities (“ABS”) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006434/en/ XPENG G9 (Photo: Business Wire)
gcimagazine.com

The Estée Lauder Companies Releases Social Impact and Sustainability Report

The Estée Lauder Companies has released its fiscal year 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Report, which outlines progress made toward the company’s social impact and sustainability goals. Highlights of the report include:. Commitment to transition ELC’s global corporate vehicle fleet to electric by the end of calendar year...
freightwaves.com

Demand for logistics space ‘healthy,’ Link Logistics says

Logistics real estate provider Link Logistics said demand for space remains firm in a third-quarter update issued Wednesday. Backed by Blackstone, Link owns and operates the largest U.S.-only portfolio of logistics properties. “We are seeing healthy, broad-based demand for space, high levels of leasing activity and limited vacancy across our...
rigzone.com

3t Energy Group Acquires Training Firm

3t Energy Group has further enhanced its training capabilities with the acquisition of Utility and Construction Training. — 3t Energy Group has made a step forward in providing re-skilling services to the UK’s workforce in support of the Energy Transition market by acquiring Utility and Construction Training (UCT), the UK’s leading construction and utility infrastructure training provider.
crowdfundinsider.com

Philippines: UnionBank Live on METACO Harmonize to Launch Crypto Services

METACO, the provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has “gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize™, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”
campussafetymagazine.com

Milestone Systems Announces Specialized Video Management Solution for Healthcare

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Milestone Systems, a provider of open-platform video management software, announces its embarkment on a strategy that will result in solutions that enable video technology to be a value driver for specific industries, including healthcare. Based on a deeper understanding of the customers’ objectives, needs, and challenges...
zycrypto.com

ZoidPay Gets $75M Investment From GEM Digital To Revolutionize The Web 3 Space

ZoidPay, a leading Web 3.0 architecture provider, has received $75 million from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) to develop the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web3 financial services. As per the announcement, this funding will also help ZoidPay develop a to-go open architecture for scaling the first...
EWN

Mastercard To Power Crypto Trading Via Banks By 2023 With Paxos Deal: CNBC

Payments giant Mastercard plans to bring cryptocurrency trading to traditional finance customers via their banks. The company announced a pilot program on Monday, per CNBC’s report. Mastercard will offer its services as a bridge between banks and Paxos, a crypto broker tapped by PayPal. Chief digital officer Jorn Lambert...
crowdfundinsider.com

Ant Group Digital Technologies Introduces Storage Engine LETUS

Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. LETUS, which was developed and designed by the AntChain team, will “increase the effectiveness and lower the storage costs...
PYMNTS

Crypto Weekly: EMEA Regulators Build up Legal Framework

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the past week, lawmakers have moved to better equip regulators with the tools needed to oversee the cryptocurrency industry. In the United Kingdom, the latest amendments proposed to the Financial Services and Markets Bill will expand the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will become responsible for regulating all crypto-related activity.
bitcoinist.com

From The BPI To Treasury: Bitcoin Is A Strategic Asset for National Security

The BPI took on the U.S. Department of Treasury’s challenge. Treasury requested public comment on digital assets’ national security implications, and the Bitcoin Policy Institute answered with a bomb of a document. It explains the overall value of bitcoin as a tool for freedom. It compares bitcoin to classic US-funded initiatives like Radio Free Europe and the Tor network. It touches the heartstrings and exposes the case in a convincing way.

