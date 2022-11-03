ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy

Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards hit with Bradley Beal setback ahead of Grizzlies showdown

The Washington Wizards just suffered their worst home defeat in franchise history after a monumental drubbing at the hands of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It doesn’t get any easier with the latest update on Bradley Beal. The Wizards star has reportedly entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss their Sunday night […] The post Wizards hit with Bradley Beal setback ahead of Grizzlies showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed

The Brooklyn Nets made a major change on Tuesday, firing head coach Steve Nash after just over two seasons at the helm. There have already been reports that the former MVP lost the respect of many players in the locker room and this latest piece of news lines up with just that. Per sources close […] The post Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son

By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
ATLANTA, GA
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder

The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks return home on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling a knee ailment which will impact his status for the Bucks’ home affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. But will he be active […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat

When the Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5, a lot of people blamed Russell Westbrook. The explosive guard was used as a scapegoat, with many blaming his poor shooting from deep as the reason for their losses. However, based on the shooting stats so far, LeBron James may just be equally liable or even […] The post LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today

The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film

The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday they have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay after the guard’s repeated refusal to apologize for social media posts linking to an antisemitic film. Despite a statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver less than an hour prior voicing disappointment that Irving had not apologized, the Nets guard […] The post Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANA STATE
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Los Angeles, CA
