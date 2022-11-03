Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
5-star Kentucky basketball commit leaves Kanye West’s Donda Academy for Overtime Elite
Donda Academy closed last week for the rest of the school year after Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments. That’s left many students and athletes in limbo. Well, one of Donda’s best players, 5-star recruit Robert Dillingham, is officially leaving for Overtime Elite, per The Athletic. He’s currently committed to Kentucky basketball for next season.
Steve Kerr teases big changes coming for James Wiseman, bench after another debacle vs. Magic
The Golden State Warriors squandered another double-digit lead in typical early-season fashion on Thursday, falling to the Orlando Magic 130-129 for their fourth straight loss. The defending champions face their toughest test in the final game of this disastrous road trip in less than 24 hours, traveling to meet Zion...
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UNC basketball star freshman nearing return ahead of 2022-23 season
UNC basketball heads into the 2022-23 season as the top-ranked program in the country after making a heroic run to the National Championship earlier this year. Aside from the likes of Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, and Leaky Black returning, among others, they also brought in a couple of talented freshmen, including sweet-shooting big man Jalen Washington.
Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral
The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously reveals how God keeps him humble
Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously revealed how God helps him maintain humility. The Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar shared a video on his Twitter account of him listing various things he’s been blessed with. However, he also revealed his one basketball-related downfall that keeps him humble. “I cannot have everything in life,”...
Mike Brown drops truth bomb on De’Aaron Fox’s ‘superpower’ after thrilling Kings win vs. Magic
After missing a game, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox returned to active duty Saturday night against the Orlando Magic and again played the hero role for the team. Fox buried a game-winning shot from near half court to cap off another strong performance by the former Kentucky Wildcats star.
‘Nike is a disgrace!’: Enes Freedom mercilessly slams Nike over shocking suspension of Nets star Kyrie Irving
It wasn’t just the Brooklyn Nets who suspended Kyrie Irving over his antisemitic scandal. On Friday, Nike announced that it was cutting ties with the embattled point guard and that they will no longer release his upcoming Kyrie 8 sneaker. NBA big man Ener Freedom was all for it....
Wizards hit with Bradley Beal setback ahead of Grizzlies showdown
The Washington Wizards just suffered their worst home defeat in franchise history after a monumental drubbing at the hands of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It doesn’t get any easier with the latest update on Bradley Beal. The Wizards star has reportedly entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss their Sunday night […] The post Wizards hit with Bradley Beal setback ahead of Grizzlies showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com for a Sunday matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Lakers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night, routing them on the...
Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets made a major change on Tuesday, firing head coach Steve Nash after just over two seasons at the helm. There have already been reports that the former MVP lost the respect of many players in the locker room and this latest piece of news lines up with just that. Per sources close […] The post Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I know teams fear us’: Anthony Davis drops bold take on Big 3 with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers may be 2-6 on the season, but Anthony Davis firmly believes that they are still a team to be feared with him, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook leading the way. On Tuesday Davis was asked if he believes opponents get up to face the Purple and...
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son
By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder
The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks return home on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling a knee ailment which will impact his status for the Bucks’ home affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. But will he be active […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat
When the Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5, a lot of people blamed Russell Westbrook. The explosive guard was used as a scapegoat, with many blaming his poor shooting from deep as the reason for their losses. However, based on the shooting stats so far, LeBron James may just be equally liable or even […] The post LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today
The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film
The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday they have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay after the guard’s repeated refusal to apologize for social media posts linking to an antisemitic film. Despite a statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver less than an hour prior voicing disappointment that Irving had not apologized, the Nets guard […] The post Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
