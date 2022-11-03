It’s that time of year again: while friends and family farther north shiver their way into winter, you wake up to another beautiful 80 degree day at the beach. You’re lying there, thanking your lucky stars you live in such an amazing spot and staring absentmindedly at a cloudless blue sky when suddenly you realize: Thanksgiving is three weeks away! Once you’ve come to terms with the start of another holiday season and between the hustle of turkey prep, travel planning, and cranberry crushing, why not leave some time to properly show your gratitude by giving back? Our community might be small, but it’s also mighty, and it’s all due to people like you. Your willingness to step up and contribute makes our beach-side city the special place that it is. With the spirit of giving back in mind, together with the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce we’ve compiled a short list of local organizations working double-time during the holiday season (and many of them year-round) to make sure everyone has food on the table, clothes on their back, toys under the tree, and the volunteers they need to do all the rest. Studies show that giving is good for your mental health so consider some of the following options this holiday season if you’re looking for a way to show your community (and yourself) some love.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO