Panama City Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mypcblife.com

Around the Beach November 2022

Pier Park is excited to announce that Santa will be arriving – by hot pink jeep – on Wednesday, November 30 at 4 p.m. Dressed in beach attire, he will cruise through the mall sharing smiles and goodies with shoppers before settling into his newly-updated Pier Park home. This year, Santa’s home will feature décor from the Southern Living Store. The jolly one will be available for photos daily from December 1 until Christmas Eve. Schedule your Santa Photo Experience with him on the Pier Park website. Reservations are encouraged. Set hours vary and can be found on the Pier Park website.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Santa Rosa Beach : Plan a Trip To Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

The Santa Rosa Beach FL area is an unincorporated community in the Walton County, Florida area. It is part of the Fort Walton Beach-Crestview-Destin, Florida, Metropolitan Statistical Area. The community is home to many businesses and is a popular vacation destination. For web story click here. The Santa Rosa Beach...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
mypcblife.com

Ways to Show your Thanks this Season

It’s that time of year again: while friends and family farther north shiver their way into winter, you wake up to another beautiful 80 degree day at the beach. You’re lying there, thanking your lucky stars you live in such an amazing spot and staring absentmindedly at a cloudless blue sky when suddenly you realize: Thanksgiving is three weeks away! Once you’ve come to terms with the start of another holiday season and between the hustle of turkey prep, travel planning, and cranberry crushing, why not leave some time to properly show your gratitude by giving back? Our community might be small, but it’s also mighty, and it’s all due to people like you. Your willingness to step up and contribute makes our beach-side city the special place that it is. With the spirit of giving back in mind, together with the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce we’ve compiled a short list of local organizations working double-time during the holiday season (and many of them year-round) to make sure everyone has food on the table, clothes on their back, toys under the tree, and the volunteers they need to do all the rest. Studies show that giving is good for your mental health so consider some of the following options this holiday season if you’re looking for a way to show your community (and yourself) some love.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

59th Annual Seafood Festival in Apalachicola was a success

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands gathered in downtown Apalachicola Friday and Saturday for Franklin County’s biggest event of the year. Returning for its 59th year, the Apalachicola Seafood Festival activities began on Friday and lasted through Saturday night. Saturday morning began with a parade down U.S. 98. For Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, the parade […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach storm drains painted by local artists

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Downtown Fort Walton Beach is getting more colorful. The city's Cultural Arts League partnered with "Erase the Trace" and other organizations to paint storm drains. Twelve artists were selected out of 66 submissions. All the storm drains have marine life inspired messages. "It feels really...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

It's supposed to be partly sunny all weekend in Gulf and Franklin counties. Looking for a way to get out of the house and enjoy the Florida Fall weather?. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Florida Seafood...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast State College is looking a little Bizarre

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend Gulf Coast State College invites you out to help a good cause. The Bizarre Bazaar is a huge yard sale put on by the school to support the GCSC Commodore Cupboard. Originally known as Michael’s Pantry, the Commodore Cupboard serves as a refuge...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Scam Alert in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Liz and Corey Hunt : Faces and Places of the Panhandle

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The journey for Liz and Corey Hunt to own their own gym started years ago. Liz had just retired from the United States Air Force, but Corey was still on duty. “As soon as I retired from the military in Fort Walton Beach Florida, which was...
CALLAWAY, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marianna (FL)

Marianna, nicknamed “The city of Southern Charm,” is a town and the county seat of Jackson country in Florida, USA. In the 2010 Census, the town’s population was 6,102. Marianna was founded by a Scottish businessman man Scott Beverage. He coined the town’s name from his two daughters, Mary and Anna. The following year, the town was appointed as the county seat of Jackson County.
MARIANNA, FL
helihub.com

Coastal Helicopters awarded $17M for flight test support

Coastal Helicopters Inc.,* Panama City, Florida, is awarded a $17,648,526, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for flight test support of suitable airborne platforms for ongoing testing of sensor systems. This contract includes a base year of 12 months and four 12-month option periods. Work will be performed in Panama City, Florida (70%); Fort Walton, Florida (25%); and outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2027. This contract will be funded from fiscal 2023 research, development, training, and evaluation funds with a ceiling of $17,648,526; however, no funding will be obligated at contract award. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website per 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Coastal Helicopter Inc. is the only source with the required capabilities. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61331-22-D-0001).
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Fourteen lights are not working on Hathaway Bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been years since all of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge have worked properly. The Hathaway Bridge is a state roadway but the state has a maintenance agreement with Panama City. “There’s 54 lights on the Hathaway Bridge,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “Every light bulb was […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian deaths are up across the State of Florida and Bay County is no different. But many would agree, it feels like there are constantly new projects underway to make our area a more walkable destination. While new crosswalks and brighter lights do improve pedestrian...
BAY COUNTY, FL

