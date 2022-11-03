Read full article on original website
Vero Beach Florida is home to a wide variety of outdoor activities, such as water sports, hiking, biking, and more. The city has several popular beachfront communities that provide access to all of these activities. The beach area is located along the Atlantic Ocean, and it is also home to a wide variety of housing options. In addition to its sandy beaches, Vero Beach is home to an excellent museum of art, which is worth a visit. This museum features five galleries of fine art, as well as a beautiful sculpture garden.
As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
A historic city in Florida called Vero Beach draws many tourists year-round for its unparalleled beaches and historical sites. As the county seat of Indian River County, the city serves as one of the main tourist destinations on the east coast and as a part of Florida's Treasure Coast. It...
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Along the coastlines of Daytona Beach Shores, many homes are loosely hanging by a thread after the damage Hurricane Ian left. Seawalls and sand dunes along the coast in Wilbur by the Sea have been wiped away following the storm, leaving homes and the coastline exposed.
Half of the Thunder Falls Terrace dining room in Universal’s Islands of Adventure has been closed off due to a leaky roof. Black curtains and plants block access to some of the dining area. The leaky roof is apparently due to Hurricane Ian a month ago. For more information...
Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — You have one more day to buy your ticket for a chance to take home the largest lottery jackpot ever. Right now, the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $1.6 billion. What happens when the jackpot gets that big? People who normally don't play the...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline is speeding up test runs of its high-speed rail service in Brevard County. Trains reached speeds as high as 79 miles per hour Thursday, much higher than the 15 miles per hour they reached on earlier test runs. Brightline is performing the tests in...
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
Merritt Island is a census-designated place on the eastern coast of Florida. It is home to a world-renowned space center, a wildlife refuge, and a vast collection of natural wonders. You can find it in Brevard County, facing the western side of the North Atlantic Ocean. It encompasses a good...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket early Thursday morning from Florida’s Space Coast. The rocket lifted a French telecommunications satellite into orbit at 1:22 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was originally set for 11:30 p.m. Wednesday but was...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman claimed $15 million from the Florida Lotto jackpot on Friday from a drawing made in July. The Florida Lottery said the drawing took place on July 23, 2022. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to...
A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Royal Caribbean is eyeing its competition, and it's not another cruise line. With Royal Caribbean's introduction of Icon of the Seas, the company wants to attract families that would otherwise consider a land vacation in a place like Orlando, Florida. With its mega theme parks, Orlando is one of the...
Walt Disney World calls itself the “most magical place on Earth,” but one visiting fugitive must’ve felt cursed when his trip to the resort ended in a stroke of mind-blowing bad luck last month.Quashon Burton, 31, from New York had been on the run from the law since November 2021. United States Postal Inspection Service officers tried to arrest him over an alleged identity theft scheme used to steal around $150,000 of federal COVID loans, but he wasn’t at his Brooklyn home. Burton’s mother informed the officers that her son “would not be self-surrendering,” federal court documents say.Federal postal inspector...
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
