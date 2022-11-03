ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nomadlawyer.org

Vero Beach : Things To Do In Vero Beach , Florida

Vero Beach Florida is home to a wide variety of outdoor activities, such as water sports, hiking, biking, and more. The city has several popular beachfront communities that provide access to all of these activities. The beach area is located along the Atlantic Ocean, and it is also home to a wide variety of housing options. In addition to its sandy beaches, Vero Beach is home to an excellent museum of art, which is worth a visit. This museum features five galleries of fine art, as well as a beautiful sculpture garden.
VERO BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL

As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
PALM BAY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Vero Beach, FL

A historic city in Florida called Vero Beach draws many tourists year-round for its unparalleled beaches and historical sites. As the county seat of Indian River County, the city serves as one of the main tourist destinations on the east coast and as a part of Florida's Treasure Coast. It...
VERO BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL

Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island is a census-designated place on the eastern coast of Florida. It is home to a world-renowned space center, a wildlife refuge, and a vast collection of natural wonders. You can find it in Brevard County, facing the western side of the North Atlantic Ocean. It encompasses a good...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Gigantic hole forms outside Florida home

A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean is going after Orlando vacationers

Royal Caribbean is eyeing its competition, and it's not another cruise line. With Royal Caribbean's introduction of Icon of the Seas, the company wants to attract families that would otherwise consider a land vacation in a place like Orlando, Florida. With its mega theme parks, Orlando is one of the...
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

New York Fugitive Busted After Vacationing Fed Spots Him at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World calls itself the “most magical place on Earth,” but one visiting fugitive must’ve felt cursed when his trip to the resort ended in a stroke of mind-blowing bad luck last month.Quashon Burton, 31, from New York had been on the run from the law since November 2021. United States Postal Inspection Service officers tried to arrest him over an alleged identity theft scheme used to steal around $150,000 of federal COVID loans, but he wasn’t at his Brooklyn home. Burton’s mother informed the officers that her son “would not be self-surrendering,” federal court documents say.Federal postal inspector...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

